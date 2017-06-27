Britney Spears Shares Date Pic With Hunky Beau

Britney Spears is back to the real world after her tropical Hawaiian vacation. And the mega star wasted no time reuniting with her hunky boytoy.

The 35-year-old pop star shared a cute Instagram while posed up next to her younger boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Britney cuddled up with the 23-year-old guy by the ocean in the snap which she captioned, “Beautiful day in Malibu with @samasghari” and adding three heart emojis.

The Toxic singer flaunted her fantastic figure in a patterned black maxi dress.

Her signature blonde locks were worn down flowing over her shoulders as she let her natural looks show with minimal make-up. She finished the look with a cute choker and a reflective pair of aviator shades.

Sam looked muscular in a tight-fitting black T-shirt and blue skinny jeans as his hair was combed over.

The two did do a little bit of matching as they each wore mirrored aviator shades for the occasion.

The hunk also posted the same pic but his caption read, “Beautiful day with this beautiful lady.”

Beautiful day in Malibu with @samasghari 💙💙💙 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 15, 2017 at 5:41pm PDT

The couple have been dating for five months now after they struck up a romance on the set of her music video The Slumber Party.

Britney is a doting mother to her two sons Sean Preston, 11, and Jayden James, 10, with her ex-husband, dancer Kevin Federline, 39.

The stunner recently returned from a much needed family vacation in Kauai, Hawaii as she proudly displayed her fit figure in skimpy bikinis while hitting the beach.

She also shared a cute photo during her tropical paradise getaway as she posed alongside sons Sean, 11, and Jayden, 10.

