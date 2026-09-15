4 Teams Have Clinched Postseason Spots — See Their World Series Odds

The MLB postseason approaches, and fans now have a better idea about which teams will compete for spots in the World Series.

Four teams have clinched postseason berths as of Sept. 14, giving them time to prepare for meaningful baseball. This group includes the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees.

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These four teams hail from the two conferences. The Rays and Yankees are both part of the American League East, and they are battling with each other for the division crown.

The Dodgers are part of the National League West. They should clinch this division with a nine-game lead over the Padres, who have yet to secure a postseason berth.

The Brewers currently lead the National League Central. They have a nine-game lead over the Cubs, another team seeking to secure a post in the postseason.

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As expected, these teams remain among the favorites to win the World Series. These are teams that the Polymarket traders have long favored while placing wagers.

The Dodgers lead the current odds with a 32% chance to win the World Series. The Brewers are second at 15% despite playing in the conference.

The Dodgers are the two-time defending World Series champions, so this spot atop the odds is unsurprising.

The Yankees are third in the Polymarket odds with an 11% chance to win the World Series. The Rays are currently fourth with a 9% chance to win.

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All of these numbers have increased due to these teams clinching postseason berths, something that was expected.

What about the other teams that don’t yet have spots clinched? Well, the Phillies and Braves are next up on the list with 6% chances to win the World Series. They lead the Red Sox at 5%, Cubs at 4%, and four teams at 3%.

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