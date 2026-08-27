2 More Key New York Yankees Pitchers Are Injured as Postseason Nears

The New York Yankees are dealing with more injury concerns in the bullpen as the team prepares for the start of the postseason.

Two members of the pitching rotation are dealing with injuries that could limit the team in the coming weeks. One player, Fernando Cruz, may even miss the rest of the season.

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According to the Yankees, Cruz has been diagnosed with a partially torn right ulnar collateral ligament. It remains possible that he could have season-ending Tommy John Surgery, but he will seek a second opinion first.

“We’re looking at options,” Cruz said, per the team website. “I’m really peaceful in terms of how I’m feeling. I have a powerful giant, like I always say. His name is Jesus. I know the best is yet to come in terms of my health.”

Ryan Weathers, for comparison, exited a game against the Blue Jays with left forearm discomfort. Imaging revealed that he had a left forearm flexor strain.

As a result, Weathers has landed on the 15-day Injured List. This injury disrupted a season that has seen him deliver a career-high strikeouts (143) and innings pitched (137 1/3).

These injuries occurred as the Yankees try to catch the Rays in the American League East. Losing Weathers and Cruz will strike a blow to the team’s chances, especially with other key position players such as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton still sidelined with injuries.

Though the Yankees are getting closer to having Max Fried back to full health as he recovers from a left elbow bone bruise.

Manager Aaron Boone has said that the team will adapt to the injuries while working with a variety of newcomers and returning players. This includes Clarke Schmidt, who will begin his rehab assignment.

The Yankees will also utilize newly-added reliever Michael Fulmer, veteran Justin Topa, and Luis Gil.

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Whether these players will help the Yankees chase down the Rays remains to be seen. The team has faith that it can still contend for the American League East title, but the Polymarket traders don’t see this happening.

The traders still have the Rays as the favorite to win the division at a 64% chance. The Yankees are second with a 26% chance.

The Red Sox (5%), the Blue Jays (1%), and the Orioles (1%) have all fallen out of favor with the Polymarket traders.

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This will mark a change from the 2025 season, which featured the Blue Jays winning the AL East after a 13-4 win over the Rays on the final day of the season.

The Blue Jays then defeated the Yankees in the AL Division Series and the Mariners in the AL Championship Series. The team reached the World Series but ultimately lost to the Dodgers.

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