Zach Bryan Recalls Arrest for Being 'Way Too Drunk'

During a concert, Zach Bryan revaled that he was once arrested at the same time as Turnpike Troubadours' guitarist.

Zach Bryan has had more than one run-in with the law. Recently, the country music star was performing a headline concert Buckeye Country Superfest, and he took a few moments to reflect on a time when he was arrested for being "way too drunk."

"One time I was 18 years old, I was way too drunk. I wound up in jail, and there were these people in this jail cell," the "Pink Skies" singer recalled, then noting that "it was Turnpike Troubadours' guitarist," Ryan Engleman who'd also been booked by police. Notably, the Turnpike Troubadours were also performers at Buckeye Country Superfest.

Bryan shared that the moment actually had an impact on Engleman, as well, revealing: "I get a letter like three years ago. It's just in an envelope, I didn't know what it was. It was a note that said 'Stay out of jail, f—er.' And it was from Ryan Engleman, from Turnpike Troubadours."

"They're our favorite band in the entire world, so to play after them is pretty weird," Bryan concluded.

As noted, this was not Bryan's only run-in with the police. In September 2023, Bryan was pulled over by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for a traffic violation and subsequently was not cooperative with the officer. This resulted in the singer being arrested for obstruction. He was eventually released on bail.