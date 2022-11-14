'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Took Over a Nashville Landmark

Lainey Wilson is making her mark on Nashville. Just days before making her acting debut in the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere Sunday night, the celebrated country music singer-songwriter released her fourth studio album, Bell Bottom Country, and she promoted the album in a unique and hilarious way.

As the hours ticked down to the Oct. 28 release of the album, Wilson took over an iconic Nashville landmark: the Musical statue at Music Row's Buddy Killen Circle. The statue features nine figures dancing in a circle. While typically decked out in nothing but their bronze color, the figures took on a much more colorful appearance in late October. To promote Bell Bottom Country, Wilson dressed seven of the nine figures in colors bell bottoms, joking in a video she shared to Instagram, "That's how you celebrate album release week."

The hilarious promotional stunt, which does not mark the first time the statue has been clothed, according to The Tennesseean, generated plenty of responses from fans and fellow celebs, with country singer Adam Hambrick joking, "Bout time somebody put pants on them heathens tbh." Singer RaeLynn added, "Hahahaha I just passed it!!!!" Meanwhile, one fan commented, "That's freaking amazing!!!"

Released on Oct. 28 as a follow-up to her 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin', Bell Bottom Country marked Wilson's fourth studio album. According to Wilson, the album "is country with a flare. It's about what makes you (and me) unique. It's how we live our lives and tell our stories, and I've lived quite a bit of life and have some stories to share on this record." The album includes tracks like "Hillbilly Hippie," "Road Runner," "Atta Girl," Heart Like a Truck," and more.

Bell Bottom Country is just one of several exciting things going on in Wilson's life. Along with announcing her upcoming 2023 tour, the Country With A Flare Tour, in promotion of the album, Wilson made her acting debut Sunday night on the Season 5 premiere of Paramount Network's Yellowstone. Wilson, whose music was previously featured on the series, appears as Abby, a singer. Speaking with the New York Post, Wilson revealed that she got the role after she met Yellowstone series creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan, who "invited me out to Vegas to play a horse-riding competition. And we really kind of bonded over horses."