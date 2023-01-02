'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Enjoying Some Viral Fame Over Performance in Leopard Pants

Country singer Lainey Wilson became a viral trend on TikTok last month after a fan posted a video of her performing in bell-bottom leopard-print pants. Wilson, 30, welcomed the newfound attention and used the opportunity to plug her new record, which is coincidentally called Bell Bottom Country. Wilson stars as a country singer in Yellowstone Season 5.

After one of Wilson's shows in North Carolina, a TikTok user posted a video of Wilson from near the stage. The clip quickly racked up millions of views thanks to the way Wilson's butt looked in the pants. Fans also found the security guard apparently struggling to not look at Wilson hilarious. The footage was filmed during Wilson's show at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh in June.

Wilson was a good sport about the situation. "I can't even scroll on TikTok on my 'For You' page without seeing my fat butt on everything," she said in a Dec. 15 Instagram video, notes PEOPLE. "It says hashtag-trend! Whatever brings the people in, whatever brings the people in! But I'm just letting y'all know, go check out my record, Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have ya either way. However you found me, I'm happy. I'm happy you're here!"

Wilson then joked that the video gives her new album title extra meaning. "Y'all see what I did with Bell Bottom Country?" she said. "See what I did? We didn't even plan that, but, you know what? The Lord has a way of working things out."

Wilson released Bell Bottom Country in October 2022. The album includes the hit "Heart Like a Truck." She also scored a big hit with her 2020 single "Things a Man Oughta Know." She made her acting debut in Yellowstone this season, playing a country music singer who becomes friends with Ryan (Ian Bohen).

The singer won her role in Yellowstone after co-creator Taylor Sheridan used one of her songs in an episode. "He said, 'I want to create a character specifically for you,'" she recently told PEOPLE. "He said, 'I want you to wear what you wear, sing what you're singing and pretty much just be yourself. You're gonna go by Abby. She's a musician.' And without even thinking, I just said, 'Yes, count me in. Let's do it.'" The second half of Yellowstone Season 5 will return in the summer of 2023.