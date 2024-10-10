‘Yellowstone’ Star and Country Singer Luke Grimes Names Rapper He’d Like to Work With

Luke Grimes might be a country music star on the rise, but he’s willing to dabble with other genres. The Yellowstone star recently sat down with Holler to discuss his acting and music careers and, during the conversation, he named the one rapper he’d like to work with in the future.

While chatting with Holler, Grimes confessed that he would love to work with Post Malone on a song. “Absolutely. 100%,” Grimes said. “No matter what the form is, there are real artists in this world and I think he’s one of them, you know? I would like to be around as many real artists as I possibly can in this life.”

Notably, Malone recently set out on his own country music career. In August, he dropped F-1 Trillion, his debut country album, featuring guests such as Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Blake Shelton, and Jelly Roll.

When asked if he had any tips for Malone, Grimes exclaimed, “I have no advice whatsoever for Post Malone. I think that guy’s doing great. I don’t think he needs my advice! He’s crushing life, and has been for a long time.”

“He’s an amazing musician. I can’t wait to hear his country music,” Grimes went on to say at the time. “I think he’s super talented. I saw like a clip of him from like six or seven years ago, covering a Brad Paisley song [‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’], and even then, I was like, ‘I cannot wait until that guy does country because he sounds awesome.’ But yeah – no advice for Post Malone. Just keep going, maybe. Keep doing what you’re doing.”