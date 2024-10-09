How ‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Balances Acting With His Country Music Career 

Luke Grimes is a real double threat these days. In addition to starring in the Golden Globe-winning series, Grimes also has a budding country music career that is certainly taking off.

In a recent interview with Wide Open Country, Grimes discussed balancing the two careers, explaining, “I’ve been learning at warp speed about the music business. Just learning a ton about how that works. I’ve never had a record deal, I’ve never been with a label. It’s all a first.”

“I’ve always loved music. I’ve always played music, but not in any sort of professional capacity,” Grimes continued. “I learned that I love the process and I can’t wait to do it again, and hopefully get to do it a lot.”

Grimes has portrayed Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone since Season 1, and will soon be seen in the show’s fifth and final season on Paramount Network. In 2022 he made the leap from the screen to the recording studio, officially kicking off a country music career with his very first single, “No Horse to Ride.”

In March 2024, Grimes dropped his self-titled debut album, which was met with much acclaim. However, the actor-turned-country star later confessed that he wasn’t so sure his new career would land with audiences.

“Part of me was worried that people might say ‘Why is that actor guy doing music now,’ but you can worry about what other people think, you can just try to put in the work and be true to yourself,” Grimes said in a short film. “It is clearly a different kind of you know of work, but you can care about it the same way wanting to make something quality.”