Watch: Carrie Underwood in Awe After Taking Home CMT Award for Female Video of the Year

It's safe to say that Carrie Underwood dominated this year's CMT Awards. On Wednesday night, Underwood won two different awards, one for Female Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone" and another for Video of the Year for the same song. As a result, the "Cry Pretty" singer released video messages to her fans in which she spoke about taking home two of the night's top honors.

In her first message, Underwood expressed shock over winning the award for Female Video of the Year. She then thanked the CMT network for continuing to hold the event despite the fact that the coronavirus continues to be a problem in the United States. "Thank you, CMT, first and foremost for still having this night, still giving us all just something to look forward to and still have fun at even though we're not all there hanging out together like we usually are," Underwood said. "Thank you, fans, so much for voting. I don't get to see you. I haven't got to see you guys hardly at all this year. But, stuff like this, it means so much to me and just lets me know that you're still doing what you do which is just giving the love. And I hope you feel it right back from me because you guys are so amazing." She then went on to thank those who helped bring the "Drinking Alone" music video to life, including the director and her glam squad. The singer ended her message by reaffirming her gratitude, telling her fans, "Just, thank you — I don't deserve you."

Major congrats to @carrieunderwood on winning Female Video of the Year #CMTawards 👏 pic.twitter.com/XEW3MpUHyE — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

This marks the second year in a row that Underwood has taken home CMT's top honor of the night. In 2019, she won the award for Video of the Year for "Cry Pretty." According to Entertainment Tonight, Underwood is the most awarded entertainer in CMT Awards history, as she has nabbed 22 awards from the association over the years. Later in the night, the singer once again spoke directly to her fans while accepting the award for Video of the Year for 2020 (which she also earned for "Drinking Alone").

"Thank you so much. This one is really all about you guys. Especially because we haven't been together, but I just feel so loved this evening," she said. "So thank you guys so much. Of course, all the winners and nominees tonight, this is something that is so fun for us be able to visually bring ourselves to life, so thank you for all of the support and all of the fans who have been voting for everybody. We all feel loved tonight. Thank you so much."