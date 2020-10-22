CMT Awards: Halsey Wows Fans in 'The Other Girl' Performance With Kelsea Ballerini

Halsey stepped out in somewhat of a surprising setting at the 2020 CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night. The New Jersey born pop singer teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini to perform “The Other Girls.” The track appeared on Ballerini’s third studio album, “Kelsea.” Ballerini started off the performance in what was a scene in a bar before Halsey joined in on the song from the other side and proceed to walk on top of the bar.

Viewers were thrilled to see the two taking the stage together after the success of their April single. The only other time they performed had been on CMT Crossroads when they each took on a song together from each individual's collection, as well as a separate rendition of Halsey's "Graveyard." Ahead of the event, Halsey, who recently revealed she shaved off her hait in a TikTok video, told CMT that the two’s friendship works out perfectly because they’re both “working-class people.”

For Halsey, she has been enjoying another successful year after releasing her third studio album, “Manic,” in January. Three singles were released ahead of its debut, including “Without Me,” from back in 2018 and later “Graveyard” in 2019. A week before the album dropped, Halsey released “You Should Be Sad” as the third single off of the album.

