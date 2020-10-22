CMT Awards: Fans Are Loving Shania Twain's Performance of 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?'
Shania Twain brought down the house with her performance at the 2020 CMT Awards which was held in Nashville. The country music icon got her fans excited ahead of the event, first reminding her fans to tune in before the 8 p.m. start time, and to build up further excitement for her rare performance on stage, Twain nor CMT revealed what song she would be entertaining the viewers with. While the event was in Music City, Twain actually shot her video while in Switzerland. She was introduced by actress Jessica Chastain.
After some serious build-up, Twain ended up rocking out to "Whose Bed Have You Boots Been Under?".The song came out 25 years ago and was her first single off of her second studio album, The Woman in Me. During April’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Twain wowed fans by jamming to a pair of her songs. She kicked off her moment with “Honey, I’m Home” before breaking out her hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”
With so much excitement surrounding her CMT Awards routine, viewers were quick to share their thoughts on social media. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions regarding Twain’s time on the awards stage.
For Twain, the CMTs haven't been as rewarding for her as other shows have been. The American Music Awards, for example, has given her 17 nominations and six wins in her career. Meanwhile, Twain has just two nominations and one win at the CMTs.
prevnext
I’m slightly confused about the setting, but I’m always here for some old school Shania Twain!! #CMTMusicAwards #CMTAwards— Sierra Peak (@SierraMonetPeak) October 22, 2020
Her two nominations and one win were both in the same category. She was included as Female Artist of the Year in both 1996 and 1998.
prevnext
@ShaniaTwain Love you... Been listening to you since I was a young girl and still love your music— Priscilla Thompson (@drugfree2917) October 22, 2020
The 55-year-old singer has sold more than 100 million records which places as the best-selling female country artist. Her breakthrough came in the 90s, specifically with her 1997 album, Come On Over.
prevnext
Shania Twain is the QUEEN #CMTawards 🙌🏼👑— Reagan 🌻 (@_raaeee) October 22, 2020
Fans of Twain are quite familiar with this album. The track list includes many of her most iconic songs, including "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "You're Still the One."
prevnext
Shania is performing " Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?" and my heart is full of joy. 😍 One of my faves from her. @ShaniaTwain #CMTAwards— Ƒιη∂ιηgƁяιттαηуღ 🌙💜🌻 (@Fallen_Angel356) October 22, 2020
It took five years after her hit third studio album came out to drop her fourth collection. Up! included songs like "I'm Gonna Getcha Good" and "Forever and Always."
prevnext
The woman who made me fall in love with country music- @ShaniaTwain! Saw this song live at 8 years old and I was HOOKED. So glad her Come On Over tour was my 1st concert ever! Thanks for showing me the amazingness that is Women In Country Music, Shania💗 #CMTawards #VoteCarrieCMT— Christina Lynn (@ChristinaLPro) October 22, 2020
It wasn't until 15 years later she released her fifth and latest album in 2017. Now was her first album to come out after her battled with Lyme disease and lymphona.
prevnext
Ugh I freaking love @ShaniaTwain y’all. #CMTAWARDS— Katie Brooks (@katiebrooks1990) October 22, 2020
Along with Twain bringing down the house at the CMT Awards, there were a handful of other memorable performances that viewers enjoyed. Halsey teamed up with Kelsea Ballerini for "The Other Girl" and the evening kicked off with Luke Combs playing alongside Brooks and Dunn.
prev
Shania Twain’s still got it, I said what I said.— Chris Hoose (@hooseyadaddy) October 22, 2020