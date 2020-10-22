CMT Awards: Fans Are Loving Shania Twain's Performance of 'Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?'

Shania Twain brought down the house with her performance at the 2020 CMT Awards which was held in Nashville. The country music icon got her fans excited ahead of the event, first reminding her fans to tune in before the 8 p.m. start time, and to build up further excitement for her rare performance on stage, Twain nor CMT revealed what song she would be entertaining the viewers with. While the event was in Music City, Twain actually shot her video while in Switzerland. She was introduced by actress Jessica Chastain.

After some serious build-up, Twain ended up rocking out to "Whose Bed Have You Boots Been Under?".The song came out 25 years ago and was her first single off of her second studio album, The Woman in Me. During April’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Twain wowed fans by jamming to a pair of her songs. She kicked off her moment with “Honey, I’m Home” before breaking out her hit, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

With so much excitement surrounding her CMT Awards routine, viewers were quick to share their thoughts on social media. Here is a look at some of the most notable reactions regarding Twain’s time on the awards stage.