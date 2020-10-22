CMT Awards: Carrie Underwood Wins Big, Takes Home Night's Top Honors

✖

Carrie Underwood continued to dominate at award shows with her latest being during Wednesday's 2020 CMT Award Show in Nashville. The "Cry Pretty" singer took home a pair of prizes, the first of the evening being for Female Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone." About an hour later she cleaned up with her second win for Video of the Year for the same song. This is the second year in a row that Underwood has won both awards.

After she was named the winner on what would be the first of her two victories, the screen flipped to Underwood sitting on her couch in amazement at her latest accomplishment. After thanking the fans, she then thanked the network for continuing to move forward with the event amid the coronavirus pandemic. She said it "gives us all something to look forward too" and something everyone involved in can still have fun with despite "not being out together." Making these awards particularly sweeter is the fact that they are based on fan votes, to which Underwood applauded her "amazing" fanbase for supporting her in a year that the fans didn't get to see her out performing as much as she had planned, "I don't deserve all of you."

Major congrats to @carrieunderwood on winning Female Video of the Year #CMTawards 👏 pic.twitter.com/XEW3MpUHyE — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

After host Ashley McBryde announced Underwood's second win, the screen once again went to her in her house, "Fans, you guys never cease to amaze me." Clearly in awe about winning the top award of the night, Underwood, who recently put out her first Christmas album, said this award "is all about you guys" referencing her fans. Her pair of wins on Wednesday now gives her more than 20 victories at the CMT Awards over her career, dating back to her first in 2006 when she won twice for "Jesus, Take the Wheel."

.@carrieunderwood takes home the biggest honor of the night at the #CMTawards for Video of the Year for “Drinking Alone.” Cheers! 🥂 🌟 🏆 pic.twitter.com/YuHvZWQBYi — CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020

The momentum in 2020 continues to roll on for Underwood, who has won the top honor at each of the past two major country award shows. She was named the Entertainer of the Year at the ACMs along with being nominated for Female Artist of the Year. She will also be up for a few awards at the CMAs, including Entertainer of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.