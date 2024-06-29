Update on Wynonna Judd's Daughter in Wake of Lewd Conduct Case

Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Kelley, is no longer behind bars. Following her April 5 indecent exposure arrest and subsequent 60-day jail sentence, Kelley, Judd's daughter from her first marriage to businessman Arch Kelley III, was released from the Elmore County jail several days early on May 23, according to court documents obtained by In Touch and RadarOnline.com.

Kelley, 28, was taken into police custody in Millbrook, Alabama, on April 5 after she reportedly "exposed her breasts and lower body" at a busy intersection. Charging documents added that Kelley was seen allegedly holding up a sign reading "A Ride for a Ride" while in front of businesses dressed "with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas and her pink panties were pulled into her bottom and v- as if a thong, which exposed her groin to the public."

Charging documents said Kelley "became agitated asking if she was being detained, it was not illegal to trade her body for a ride" when talked to. She was allegedly "told to leave the area and stop asking for money/rides." She also reportedly resisted arrest.

"When she refused to cooperate, she was told she was under arrest at which point she passively resisted the officer. She sat down on the roadside edge, and refused to cooperate," the documents continued, with one officer describing Kelley as "unruly" during booking. Kelley was detained at Elmore County Jail and booked on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.

During a Thursday, April 25 appearance at the Millbrook Municipal Court, the prostitution charge was dismissed and the indecent exposure charge was reduced to the lesser offense of lewd conduct, per Fox News. Kelley confessed to the charges, and Judge Bradley Ekdahl ordered Kelley to pay a $200 fine with 90 days in jail suspended. Additionally, she was fined $500 and received a 90-day jail sentence with 30 days suspended for obstructing government operations. She was given credit for time served and was and was ordered to serve the remaining 39 days of her 60-day sentence. She was also ordered to pay $1,122 in fines and other fees.

Addressing her arrest and relationship with her mother, Kelley told the New York Post in April, "I think she's blocked my number. My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I'm out here doing crazy s-. My mom, she thinks I'm on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it." Judd has not addressed her daughter's arrest.