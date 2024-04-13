Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Charged With Prostitution Over Naked Highway Stunt

Update, April 13, 10:28 a.m. ET: Per an updated arrest record from the Elmore County, Alabama sheriff's office, Grace Kelley, the daughter of country music legend Wynonna Judd, has also been charged for allegedly soliciting prostitution. The New York Post reports that, during the initial incident that led to her arrest, Kelley allegedly was holding a sign that read "Ride for a Ride" as she exposed herself near an Alabama highway.

Original Story, April 6, 1:06 p.m. ET: Wynonna Judd's daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has been arrested for indecent exposure. On Friday, April 5 Kelley, 27, was observed exposing her breasts and lower body at a busy intersection in Millbrook, Alabama, according to a report from AL.com.

Charging documents indicated that officers attempted to arrest Kelley, but she refused to identify herself and sat down on the roadside. Ultimately, she was taken into custody and held in the Elmore County Jail.

Kelley is Judd's daughter with businessman Arch Kelley III, the pair married in 1996 and divorced in 1998. They also share a son.

In addition to indecent exposure, Kelley has also been charged with obstructing government operations. Both are misdemeanors. Her first court date is set for Friday, April 11.

Kelley has had a few run-ins with police over the years. Her most recent previous arrest was in May 2023, when she was taken into custody on charges that she violated an order of protection and restraining order, as well as violating parole.

Prior to that, she was arrested in August 2021 over a probation violation that stemmed from a 2016 arrest for possession of meth. In 2018, she was sentenced to serve eight years in prison, but seems to have been released early at some point.

At this time, Judd does not appear to have publicly commented on her daughter's arrest.