Trisha Yearwood Says Garth Brooks Is Helping Her Stay Strong Through Quarantine

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are currently self-quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic, a situation steeped in uncertainty for anyone, no matter who they are. For Yearwood, having her husband by her side has been a big help, though she joked to Entertainment Tonight that Brooks “might need therapy” once it’s all over.

“I live with a guy who always sees the bright side so, I think that he might need therapy once we get through this, but he has been a really wonderful source of strength for me,” she said. Meanwhile, Brooks praised the nation’s essential workers, healthcare professionals and others who are on the front lines battling the virus.

“I think I love the whole upside-down of it all because the celebrities and the idols now are not the singers or the celebrities, the idols are the people that are in the grocery stores that are working and those doctors and nurses that are on the front lines in the hospitals,” he shared. “Those are the rock stars now. Love them, appreciate them, worship them. They have all of our strength in prayers.”

Along with each other, Yearwood and Brooks also lifted up fans during the coronavirus with a televised special on CBS this week that was filmed from their home studio, Studio G. The superstar pair was given the slot after the March 23 episode of Brooks’ weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, crashed the platform multiple times as over 5.2 million people attempted to watch the stream within hours.

During their special, Yearwood and Brooks took fan requests and performed a number of songs including Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush,” “Shallow” from A Star Is Born and Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” After the show, the singers both shared the same photo of themselves on Instagram, thanking fans for tuning in.

“Thanks for letting us be part of the healing!” their caption read. “We love you all, g & T.”

Along with singing, Yearwood, who hosts her own show on Food Network, has been doing plenty of cooking, even sharing a video of herself making Brooks some homemade jerky that she captioned, “Easy weekend quarantine snack.”

