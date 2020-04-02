Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Flooded With Requests for 'Live!' Coronavirus Special

On Wednesday night, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood hosted their own special on CBS entitled, Garth & Trisha: Live By Request!, which saw the two singers hosting a benefit that will go towards coronavirus relief efforts. The special featured Brooks and Yearwood, from the comfort of their home, taking requests from fans. Unsurprisingly, fans had plenty of thoughts about what they wanted country crooners to sing during the special, and they shared those requests on social media.

Brooks and Yearwood's special came about after the "What She's Doing Now" singer had millions tune in to his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G. Given that the country is currently implementing social distancing and self-isolation measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, CBS confirmed that the special would involve minimal crew and that there would be extensive precautions in place for those involved. Proceeds from Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! will go towards charities of Brooks and Yearwood's choosing.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a statement, per Rolling Stone. “In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined combating the COVID-19 virus.” Fans were not only able to request songs for this special on Brooks' Facebook Live series, but they also shared their thoughts on what the couple should sing during the charitable event on Twitter.