Tim McGraw Cancels Upcoming Here on Earth Tour

Tim McGraw is one of the latest country artists to officially scrap their 2020 tour plans, announcing on Wednesday that his upcoming Here on Earth Tour will not be happening. "I hope my live shows are proof enough of how much I absolutely love performing for you guys," McGraw wrote in a statement on social media. "I’m so sad to have to cancel this year’s Here on Earth Tour but everyone’s safety has to be the top priority. We’re working with our teams to figure out when and how we can get back out on the road and see you all safely. In the meantime, we’re looking for some new ways to connect with you and get more music out."

The Here on Earth Tour was to begin on July 10 and run through late September. Midland and Ingrid Andress were on tap to open for McGraw and Luke Combs was set to join the run for two stadium shows. The tour was reportedly named after McGraw's upcoming album, Here on Earth, which is tentatively scheduled for a September release. During a recent Zoom call with reporters, McGraw reflected on getting back on the road after the coroanvius pandemic. "It’s hard to know what that will look like," he said, via Music Row. "We all hope it will be like it was, where everyone is crammed in there and having a good time, and slingin’ sweat. That’s what we love about going to concerts and listening to music."

The 53-year-old added that he believes he has his performance skills to thank for his career, which isn't the case for every artist. "For me, my whole career and even me getting my record deal was based on playing live," McGraw explained. "I’m no Pavarotti that’s going to go out and sing you into thinking I’m the best singer in the world…I think my music live was the whole catalyst for my career. So I miss it. I love playing live, new music especially. It’s possible that I could have two or three singles before I get a chance to go out and play new music for people. From my perspective I think it’s got to be as safe as you possibly can be and err on the side of caution."