Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and More Performing for Macy's Fireworks Spectacular

This year's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is almost here, with the annual event to air July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Performers for the special were announced on Monday and include Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley, Lady A, John Legend, the Black Eyed Peas and The Killers, PEOPLE shares. The broadcast, which will air live from New York City, will be hosted by Today anchor Craig Melvin and will begin with a special performance by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

After the performances air, the broadcast will show a fireworks display using footage from five surprise displays that will take place across New York City's five boroughs this week. The displays will run from June 29 and culminate on July 4 and will arrive unannounced at water-based locations throughout New York City, which were chosen because they could safely accommodate large-scale pyrotechnics. Each of the five minute displays was created so all New Yorkers could experience them without creating crowds and will showcase "Macy's signature pyrotechnic design and scale." Fireworks are set to reach up to 1,000 feet in select locations. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will end with a live grand finale.

"These past few months have been some of the most difficult in our city’s history, and New Yorkers are looking for a break,” New York City mayor Bill de Blasio said, via WNBC. "This 4th of July Celebration with Macy’s will give all New Yorkers a safe and exciting way to enjoy the holiday together, even when we are apart."

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs Saturday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with an encore presentation to follow at 10 p.m. ET. McGraw, Paisley and Lady A have all given multiple televised performances during the coronavirus pandemic ranging from solo performances at home to full-band sets. In July, Paisley will perform during a series of drive-in concerts in Nashville, Indianapolis and St. Louis along with artists including Jon Pardi and Darius Rucker.

Along with New York, a number of other cities have adjusted their plans for their annual fireworks display, with some cities deciding to ultimately cancel the event. Others have planned other events in accordance with current safety measures and some will still move forward with their displays but are asking residents to watch online via livestream or view the show from a socially-distanced location.