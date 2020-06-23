Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker Headlining 'Live From The Drive-In' Concert Series in 3 U.S. Cities

It appears that drive-in concerts are the future, at least for right now, with Live Nation to host its "Live From the Drive-In" concert series in three U.S. cities next month. The series will take place from July 10-12 in Nashville, Indianapolis and St. Louis, with one artist to headline each show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Paisley will play on different nights in all three cities will Jon Pardi will play in Nashville and Indianapolis, Darius Rucker will round out the Nashville lineup, St. Louis natives Nelly and El Monstero will play in that city and Yacht Rock Revue will complete the Indianapolis bill.

The events will take place in the parking lot of Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis and Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis. The artists will perform full sets with large LED screens and speakers throughout the event, unlike drive-in theaters where the sound comes from audience members' car radios. Each ticket purchased covers up to four attendees in one car and gets the car its personal tailgating zone, which is over six feet from the vehicle next to it. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs, food and drinks to "party and truly make the experience unique to you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation Concerts (@livenation) on Jun 22, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

A number of safety measures will be in place including contactless ticket scanning and hand sanitizing stations and masks are encouraged whenever attendees are outside of their designated parking space. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. local time and a Citi cardmember presale begins on June 23. Learn more at LiveNation.com/DriveIn.

"Around the world, we're seeing a real eagerness from our fans and artists to safely get back to the concert experience," said Tom See, President Live Nation Venues – US Concerts, via PR NewsWire. "We are excited to unveil Live From The Drive-In – a completely unique outdoor concert series that will allow fans to enjoy live shows again, while socially distanced. We have an incredible line-up of artists like Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Jon Pardi and more, who all share our vision to continue to create once-in-a-lifetime moments for fans and are excited to get back to live music through this reimagined experience."