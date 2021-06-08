Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins' Pregnancy Is 'One of the Worst' She's Had

✖

Lauren Akins is currently pregnant with her and husband Thomas Rhett's fourth daughter, and Rhett revealed in a new interview with PEOPLE that his wife's latest pregnancy has been "rough" so far. The country star added that Akins' pregnancy is "probably one of the worst for her as far as nausea and yakking all day."

"Lauren just has rough pregnancies," he said. "I'm sure there's a lot of moms out there that feel that way. But when Lauren gets pregnant, the whole getting sick first trimester and then you're done just has never really applied to her." He added, "It's just really sad because I feel like I can't do anything to help, except order Taco Bell at 11:30 at night to put something in her stomach."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins)

Despite her difficult pregnancy, Rhett said that his wife is "such a trooper" and that he's never heard her "really be like, 'I'm sick.'" "You can just kind of see it a little bit on her face," he explained. "But we're going to get through it and we'll have a beautiful fourth daughter out of it."

The couple adopted daughter Willa Gray, now 5, from Uganda in May 2017, and Akins gave birth to daughters Ada James in August 2017 and Lennon Love in February 2020. Their fourth daughter is due in November, and Rhett is more than ready to continue his role as girl dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins)

"I feel like I've got the ropes down as to what that looks like, being a dad to a girl. So when I found out we were having a fourth, I was like, well, we've already got the clothes, I know how to do this, this is just round four of it," he said.

"My girls are my whole world and there truly is nothing more special than being a dad of beautiful little girls and something that I take a lot of pride in," the 31-year-old added. "It's going to be a wild and chaotic next 25 years, but I'm ready to embrace it." Rhett announced his wife's pregnancy in May during a show at Billy Bob's Texas and followed the news with a post on Instagram.

"We are pumped to be having our 4th girl," he wrote, joking, "feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I’ll be paying for one day! Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table."