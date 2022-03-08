Thomas Rhett Reveals Wardrobe Malfunction on ACM Awards Red Carpet

Country singer Thomas Rhett’s night at the 2022 ACM Awards kicked off with a bit of a hiccup. As the “Country Again” crooner hit the red carpet at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Monday evening, he was attempting to hide an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction: a broken zipper on his pants.

Rhett revealed the unfortunate, albeit hilarious, wardrobe malfunction when speaking to Entertainment Tonight‘s Cassie DiLaura. As the two began their conversation, Rhett requested that ET‘s cameras remain above his waist, the singer sharing, “My zipper fell off right before, so I’m taped up.” Rhett quipped that he was “trying to stand really still right now, so make sure the camera’s just like right here.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards proved to be a big night for the singer. The musician was up for not only Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Country Again: Side A — although those awards ultimately went to Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen — but he also performances twice at the awards ceremony. One of those performances was a team-up with breakout talent Breland, the two debuting their new collaboration “Praise the Lord” on the ACM stage.

“It is a big night,” Rhett told ET. “I mean, first time we’ve done this with real people in a while, and I got out of the car right before Dolly. I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ But yeah, getting to perform two songs, nominated twice, just very, very blessed to be here.”

Unfortunately, Rhett undertook his big night without his wife, Lauren Akins, at his side. As Rhett hit the red carpet, chatting with fellow country stars including Jason Aldean, Akins was back home with their four daughters. Rhett told ET that his wife had to stay home because “our kids are still sick, and she couldn’t make it out.” Rhett added, “It’s killing her not to be here.” Rhett and Akins are parents to daughters Willa Gray, 6, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 2, as well as Lillie Carolina Akins, their youngest whom they welcomed back in November.

This year’s ACM Awards were hosted by country music legend Dolly Parton, who was joined by the 2021 New Male and Female Artists of the Year, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. This year’s performers included Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Chris Young. The 2022 ACM Awards marked the first time the show has aired over a streaming platform instead of a major broadcast network.