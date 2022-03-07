2022 ACM Awards Aren’t on TV But You Can Still Watch Live

The 2022 ACM Awards are not going to be broadcast on TV, but fans can still watch the show live. The Academy of Country Music Awards will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video this year. Subscribers of the service will be able to check the show out when it airs Monday night at 8 p.m. ET. Additionally, at 7 p.m. ET a pre-show will begin, ramping up to the big event.

This year, country music legend Dolly Parton is hot of the Academy of Country Music Awards. She will be joined by current ACM male and female artists of the year: Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. Not only will the three stars be holding down hosting duties, but they will also be performing, as will Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Breland, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Chris Young. Kelly Clarkson will make an appearance as well, performing “I Will Always Love You” as a tribute to Dolly Parton.

https://twitter.com/ACMawards/status/1500622071772024833?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Notably, Rhett is the reigning ACM Male Artist of the Year, and recently the country superstar sat down for an exclusive virtual interview with PopCulture.com. During the conversation, Rhett spoke about his music and touring life, as well as his family. Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have built a large online following of fans who love seeing the couple’s daily adventures with their kids. However, Rhett recently clarified that he and Akins do their best to maintain a healthy balance between their home life and their social media presence, saying that there are some “that are just for us.” During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Rhett opened up and spoke candidly about how his children don’t know about their virtual fanbase.

“Me and Lauren have always been pretty open, you know, about our lives and, when our kids came in… I think lately our, our kind of new mission is just like, let’s, there are things that are just for us as a family, like this picture, this is gonna make the wall. And that’s just for us, you know?” he said. “But, I think, it’s cool to kind of show, like, how we live life and what we do and how crazy our household is.”

He continued, “And, you know, I’ve gotten into photography a lot lately, so I take thousands of pictures of my kids weekly. And I’m like, ‘Oh, this is cool.’ And, ‘This is artsy. I kinda wanna post this.’ But, you know, my kids, they’re just kind of just like, they’re just oblivious and kind of just whatever. They just [are] who they are through and through and, [we] love them to death.”