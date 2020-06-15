Thomas Rhett Shares New Beachside Snap With Baby Lennon

It looks like Thomas Rhett and his family have hit the beach, judging by the country star's latest Instagram post. Over the weekend, the "Be A Light" singer shared a new photo of himself with his youngest daughter, 4-month-old Lennon Love, who was cradled against her dad's chest as he stood on the sand wearing sunglasses and a pair of swim trunks. The beach behind him appeared almost deserted, Rhett's hair blowing freely in the wind.

View this post on Instagram 🙌 A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins) on Jun 12, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT

Rhett captioned the image simply, offering only the praise hands emoji. The comments on the post mostly focused on Rhett's hair, which his fans remarked was plentiful. DJ and producer Diplo joined them to write, "looking good but daddy needs a haircut." According to an Instagram post from Rhett's wife, Lauren Akins', mom, Lisa Gregory, the family was in 30A, a popular beachside area in Florida. Rhett was also tagged in a few photos from fans who ran into the singer during his time in the Sunshine State.

Rhett and Akins were likely also joined by their older daughters, Willa Gray and Ada James, enjoying a nice respite from their Tennessee home, which Rhett recently jokingly referred to as a "chaotic mess." "Before we were on lockdown, it was just like, 'Let's put the girls in the car and take them to Chick-fil-A and let them play, play on the slide, and get a milkshake,'" he said in a new interview with Cody Alan. "We have had to be way more creative during this time."

"I think me and Lauren have learned that our life is chaos right now, and it's just a season," the 30-year-old continued with a laugh. "But, it's been really cool being home with them. I mean, right now, I would be getting ready to get on a bus to go play our first show, which is really sad that we aren't doing that. At the same time, I get to be home with my girls and get to watch them grow and get to watch them do things for the first time that I would have missed." Last month, Rhett postponed his Center Point Road Tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic shortly before the tour was to begin in late May, which means he now has plenty of time to spend with his girls.