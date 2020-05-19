Thomas Rhett Postpones Center Point Road Tour to 2021

Thomas Rhett has followed in the footsteps of several of his peers and announced on Tuesday that he will be moving his Center Point Road Tour to 2021, where he will be joined by Cole Swindell. Rhett's tour, named after his May 2019 album, was scheduled to begin in late May before the "Life Changes" singer postponed the trek to July in March before ultimately deciding to move the whole run to 2021.

"Hometeam, it has been a wild few months. I pray each and every one of you are well," Rhett said in a statement. "I hope that those who can be are safely at home with their families, and to those of you who are on the front lines - our health care workers, our delivery drivers, grocery store workers and everyone else working in our communities - thank you for keeping our country going during this time."

"We have made the decision to reschedule my 2020 concert dates to 2021," he continued. "This decision was made with the health, safety and well-being of our fans, touring crew and venue staff as our priority. If you’re able to come out in 2021, your tickets will be honored and if you need a refund, you’ll be receiving an email soon from your point of purchase with instructions. I miss seeing y’all out on the road and can’t wait until we are back in your neck of the woods next summer. I’ll keep writing songs and making music, hoping to hear your voices singing back to me next year louder than ever."

Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored on the rescheduled dates and all ticket holders will be emailed directly with their refund options including a full refund until June 19, 2020. Customers can also request a 150 percent credit at Live Nation venues with an equal number of tickets donated to healthcare workers on the front lines. See the list of new Center Point Road Tour dates below:

6/3/21 Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion*

6/4/21 Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion*

6/10/21 Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

6/11/21 Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

6/12/21 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/17/21 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

6/18/21 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/19/21 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

7/9/21 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/10/21 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/15/21 Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

7/16/21 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/29/21 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

7/30/21 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/5/21 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

8/20/21 Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

8/21/21 Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

8/22/21 Canandaigua, NY @ The Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

8/26/21 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/27/21 Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

8/28/21 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

TBD Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

TBD Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

TBD Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Dates do not include Cole Swindell