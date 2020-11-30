Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins Ring in the Holiday Season With Beach Getaway Alongside 3 Daughters

✖

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins ushered in the holiday season with some time at the beach this year, taking a trip to the ocean in November with their three daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James and Lennon Love. Both Rhett and Akins documented the sunny getaway on Instagram, sharing a series of sweet family snaps with their followers.

Rhett, who has been honing his photography skills this year, posted a slideshow that included a series of sunset shots with and without his wife and daughters in the frame, as well as snaps of Akins helping Lennon Love ride a tricycle and Willa Gray eating a s'more in front of a fire pit on the beach. "Love my girls," the singer's caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThomasRhettAkins (@thomasrhettakins)

Akins also posted a slideshow and included photos of the family on the beach, herself and her older daughters drinking hot chocolate and a family selfie that also included donuts.

"so thankful for a few days at the beach with just us 5," she wrote. "plus donuts, bike rides, dreamy sunsets, hot chocolate in Christmas pj’s, tiny seashells, going to bed early & lots of sandy toes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins)

On Monday night, fans will see more of the Akins family's holiday traditions when Rhett and Akins host the annual CMA Country Christmas special, which airs on Nov. 30 on ABC. Rhett will perform during the broadcast, which was filmed in September without a live audience and was designed to look like the Christmas specials of the '60s and '70s.

In a preview clip for the show, Rhett and Akins were shown sitting on a couch in a home decorated for their holidays, their three daughters in their laps, all dressed in matching pajamas.

The "What's Your Country Song?" singer previously shared a few of his family's Christmas traditions with his record label, revealing that the movie The Santa Clause always figures heavily into their holiday plans.

"We always watch The Santa Clause at least a thousand times before Christmas actually gets there, and we still kind of celebrate Christmas five or six days after Christmas, as well, because we’re not ready for it to end," Rhett said. "And we always decorate our house and we love Christmas. It’s our favorite time of the year, and as our kids get older, hopefully they can help us make some new traditions."