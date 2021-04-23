The 'Final Straw' in Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Marriage That Led to Divorce Revealed

✖

It was reported this week that Jana Kramer filed for divorce from Mike Cuassin after six years of marriage, and a source told Us Weekly that "the final straw" in the marriage was alleged infidelity by Caussin. The source said that Kramer thought "everything was fine" before she "uncovered a recent infidelity."

"Jana’s final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her," the insider claimed. A source also told PEOPLE that the split is due to infidelity. "He cheated and broke her trust again," the source says. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change." The source added that "the focus now is on their kids," referring to the couple's daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and split one year later after infidelity by Caussin. He sought treatment for sex addiction and the pair renewed their vows in 2017. They have been open about their marriage on social media and on their podcast and earlier this year released a book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

In March, Kramer underwent a breast augmentation procedure and Us Weekly's source said that Caussin had been "helping take care of her post-surgery and helping her take care of the kids," which made his cheating even more shocking to Kramer.

"She didn’t know behind the scenes that he was continuously lying and cheating on her," the insider said, adding that the pair "went to couple’s counseling every week” and were "actively working on their relationship." "It was the exact pattern that’s happened numerous times [before]."

Kramer announced her decision to divorce Caussin in an Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, "It's time." "As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she told fans. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone."