Man Arrested After Crashing His Car Into Taylor Swift’s Home

A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building on Thursday morning. The man was taken into custody after police spotted him driving the wrong way down Swift’s street before reversing, striking the building, and hitting a fire hydrant, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The man allegedly told police he refused to leave unless he met the “Cardigan” singer.

After the man hit the building, he allegedly got out of the car and tried to rip the building’s intercom out of the door. He mumbled into the machine about Swift. TMZ published photos of the damage, showing wites dangling from the device.

Sources told TMZ a witness called 911. When New York Police Department officers took him into custody, they took him to a nearby hospital. He is facing DWI and criminal mischief charges. Police claim the man was drunk.

Swift has a terrifying history with stalkers. This latest incident happened almost a year after the last one outside the same New York apartment building. On April 18, 2021, Hanks Johnson allegedly tried to enter the building that morning. A witness called 911 and Johnson was later arrested. Johnson allegedly rang Swift’s doorbell five times in six months before he was finally arrested. He was charged with criminal trespass and released on his own recognizance.

In 2019, Eric Swarbrick of Austin, Texas pleaded guilty to charges of stalking and sending threatening letters to Swift and her then-record label Big Machine. In September 2020, Swarbrick was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release, the Associated Press reported at the time. He allegedly sent letters to Big Machine, asking them to introduce him to Swift and they increasingly became more threatening. He allegedly drove to Nashville three times to deliver the letters in person. In 2018, Swift also received a five-year restraining order against Julis Sandrock, who brought a knife with him when he tried to get into Swift’s Beverly Hills home.

Swift was in the news this week after she fired back in response to musician Damon Albarn’s claim that Swift doesn’t write any of her own songs. “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this,” Swift tweeted to the Gorillaz frontman. “I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f—ed up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.”