Taylor Swift Fumes After Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn Says She Doesn’t Write Her Songs

Taylor Swift had some choice words for Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn after he criticized her songwriting abilities. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Albarn claimed that Swift doesn’t write her own songs. She soon hit back with a Twitter statement, telling him that his take was “completely false and SO damaging.” Since then, celebrities and Swifties alike have taken to social media to weigh in on the matter.

The situation began when Albarn offered his takes on some of the most popular singers of today including Swift and Billie Eilish, per CNN. During the discussion, Mikael Wood, a pop music critic who was conducting the interview, remarked that Swift is an “excellent songwriter.” Albarn then claimed that “she doesn’t write her own songs.” Wood again stated that Swift writes her own songs and co-writes others, but Albarn disagreed. The Gorillaz musician said that “doesn’t count,” adding, “I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1485714265675812866

Swift later defended herself by posting a message to Albarn on Twitter. She wrote that she was a fan of his before seeing these recent comments. The “Love Story” singer clarified that she writes “ALL of my own songs.” Swift continued to write that Albarn doesn’t have to enjoy her music, but that it’s “really f—ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW.” It didn’t take long before others weighed in on the matter, as well. From celebrities to Swift’s diehard fans, many came to the singer’s defense.

Jack Antonoff Speaks out

https://twitter.com/jackantonoff/status/1485722947176259584?s=20

Jack Antonoff, a friend and frequent collaborator of Swift’s, didn’t take kindly to Albarn’s comments. He wrote that based on what the singer said, it would appear as though he “knows more than the rest of us” about Swift’s songwriting capabilities. Antonoff ended his message by calling Albarn an “herb.”

Love To See It

https://twitter.com/adrienchanted/status/1485717650164621315

Fans love seeing Swift stand up for herself in such a major way. It’s their “favorite song.”

Yup

https://twitter.com/brando_swift/status/1485718650350977027

This fan pointed out exactly why Albarn’s comments were so frustrating to see. They essentially “tried to discredit” her talent.

The President of Chile Speaks

https://twitter.com/gabrielboric/status/1485779475358834691

This situation has gone global. Gabriel Boric Font, the President of Chile, even took to social media to lend his support to Swift.

Here For It

https://twitter.com/soitfuckingoes/status/1485717602324336645

Swifties can appreciate the fact that the singer stood up for herself and defended her work in the process. This is their “favorite” version of Swift.

A Word From Maren Morris

https://twitter.com/MarenMorris/status/1485722298241929219?s=20

Maren Morris pointed out exactly why Albarn’s comments were confusing. She noted that writing songs obviously indicates that “you’re a songwriter.”

Damon Albarn Apologizes

https://twitter.com/Damonalbarn/status/1485731747165880329

Following the backlash to his interview, Albarn issued an apology to Swift on Twitter. He claimed that his conversation with the LA Times was reduced to “clickbait” and added, “The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting.”