Taylor Swift Granted 5-Year Restraining Order Against Knife-Wielding Stalker

Taylor Swift has been promised at least some safety from her stalker, getting a five-year-long restraining order approved on Wednesday.

Swift was granted the order against Julius Sandrock — according to a report by The Blast — who tried to break into her home in April. Sandrock was arrested and charged with felony stalking when police found a rope, a knife and live ammunition in his possession. He was also wearing a mask and rubber gloves at the time of the attempted break-in.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then, Sandrock has been under a temporary order to stay at least 500 yards away from Swift at all times. Wednesday’s decision set more long-term boundaries in place. A judge reportedly granted a five-year order of protection for Swift, which does not allow Sandrock to come within 100 yards of her.

Thankfully, Swift was not home at the time of the incident, but it shook the singer up. The Blast obtained court documents, which indicated that Swift was distraught “to such a degree that is has caused her to suffer extreme distress and to fear for her personal safety.”

Sandrock is dealing with plenty of other legal backlash as well. He was reportedly on probation in Colorado at the time of his arrest outside of Swift’s house. He was later taken into custody in the state on an outstanding warrant, in part for violating his probation by leaving the state to purse Swift. On top of that, Sandrock missed a mandatory drug test on April 8.

Unfortunately, Sandrock is not the only stalker Swift has been plagued with. Just a few weeks after his arrest, the New York Police Department apprehended a man who had broken into Swift’s home there in the city. According to TMZ, 22-year-old Roger Alvarado broke into the singer’s home by bringing a ladder and shattering a window with his hand. He took a shower in her bathroom, fell asleep in her bed, and was awakened by arresting officers.

Alvarado had already been arrested at the same NYC home before. Swift had bought the place but had yet to move in or stay there, and Alvarado first discovered it in February, when he broke the front door down with a shovel.

Yet another man broke into one of Swift’s properties in April as well — a homeless man by the name of Justin Lilly. At the time, The Blast reported that he had tried to scale a wall of Swift’s mansion in Beverly Hills, which she paid about $25 million for.