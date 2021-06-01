Shania Twain Going 'All Out' for Return to Las Vegas Residency

✖

Shania Twain announced last week that she will be returning to Las Vegas with her Let's Go! residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, and the country icon is ready to bring her action-packed show back to the Sunset Strip. Let's Go! launched in December 2019 and was originally scheduled to run through 2021 but was paused last year due to the pandemic. Twain will officially make her return on December 2, and she told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she's looking forward to getting back on stage.

"My shows start in December so I'm going to do something special for the holiday spirit as well," she shared. "I mean, I just got to go all out because I have not seen my fans in a year and by the time I'm back on stage, it'll be almost a year and a half. It'll be a lot of fun. I think, particularly because we've been isolated, apart so long. I think once we're all reunited, it's going to be a little nutty, but it'll be a fun nutty!" Announced shows include dates in December and February, and along with her holiday-themed shows in December, Twain is planning a special Valentine's Day show that she describes as "very romantic."

Prior to Let's Go!, Twain held her first Las Vegas residency, Shania: Still the One, for two years at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2012-2014. "I love Vegas," she said. "I love it there. I love the food. I love the people. I love the visitors. There's different flags in the audience all the time and it's fun. Everybody's there to party and that's what I'm there to do. So it's great. And the sound is great. It's just wonderful." The Grammy winner added, "There's a lot of visual art going on. It's high energy because I'm hyperactive anyway so I'm everywhere. And then I feed off the audience."

Twain won't be the only country star in Sin City this year — Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan recently announced residencies at the new resort Resorts World Las Vegas along with fellow headliners Celine Dion and Katy Perry, and Twain is looking forward to seeing their shows.

"Whoever's in town, we go see each other's shows," she revealed. "I've seen more shows in Vegas than anywhere else because we're all stationary for a little while. We've got a few days here. We might have the same day off or whatever. I'm always hanging out with the artists backstage and they're coming to my show. We have dinner. Yes, that happens. It's awesome."

And when Twain says dinner, she means that she'll be the one cooking. "I love to cook," she shared. "I've cooked for David Copperfield after his show at about 3 in the morning." Twain's shows are scheduled for Dec. 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12 and Feb. 11, 12, 14, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 and tickets are available here.

