Carrie Underwood Adds Additional Dates to Upcoming Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood's upcoming Las Vegas residency, Reflection, has just added a handful of new dates, doubling its run with new shows in March and April. Due to pre-sale ticket demand, Underwood has added six new show dates on March 23, 25, 26 and 30 and April 1-2.

Her residency opens Dec. 1, 2021 at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas with an initial run of six shows on Dec. 1, 3, 4, 8 and 10-11. Tickets for the 2021 and 2022 shows, plus a limited number of VIP and premium ticket packages, will go on sale to the public beginning Monday, May 24 at 10 a.m. PST at AXS.com/CarrieInVegas. Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets now through Sunday, May 23 at 10 p.m. PST. $1 from each ticket sold for REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency will be donated to Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.

"When I think of Vegas, I think of being a little over the top — I love wardrobe changes and scene changes and different lighting concepts," Underwood told PEOPLE of her upcoming show. "And I feel like we're right now just in that planning phase of 'anything is possible.' And I just look forward to seeing it all take shape."

She added that "It's just going to be high energy. I want everything to just be super exciting and big." The Grammy winner explained that she decided to name her residency Reflection as a way to look back at the past 16 years of her career. "The whole thing when we started thinking about 'reflection' as our overarching theme, we really just wanted it to be like a 'best of' type situation," she shared. "And I've got a few years under my belt now and been lucky enough to have songs that people will know and can sing along with me."

Underwood revealed that she plans on performing many of her classic hits during her show. "I'm definitely looking forward to seeing all of the party people coming to Vegas to have a good time, to cut loose, let loose singing along to songs like 'Before He Cheats' and 'Good Girl' and 'Last Name' and this, all the sassy songs," she said. "I can definitely see it in my head already."