Sam Hunt Reveals When He’s Getting Married

(Photo: Twitter / @BrittCollins14)

This country singer isn’t wasting any time!

Sam Hunt is crazy busy these days, finishing up his sophomore album and promoting the lead single, “Body Like a Back Road.” And don’t forget, he’s also in complete wedding planning mode!

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hunt revealed on Thursday that after announcing his engagement to Hannah Fowler in early January, the couple will wed very soon.

MORE: Country Star Sam Hunt Is Engaged

“I’m getting married in a couple months,” Hunt said at the Ryman Auditorium during the 2017 Country Radio Seminar luncheon. “Between planning a wedding and keeping my fianceé smiling, I’m gonna try to kick up some new music for y’all.”

Hunt reconnected with his on-again, off-again love last summer and has since posted multiple photos and videos of Fowler on his Instagram page.

We can’t wait to see what kind of wedding this country couple whips up!

If you’re on the hunt for a gift for that spring wedding that’s just around the corner, check out our Womanista approved list for the best gifts on a budget!

Related:

Hunky Country Star Sam Hunt Is off the Market

WATCH: Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley Dominate Female ’90s Hits