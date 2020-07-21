Sam Hunt Takes No. 1 Spot With 'Hard to Forget'

Sam Hunt has ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and the Mediabase charts this week with his latest single, "Hard to Forget," overtaking Luke Bryan's "One Margarita" to earn the top spot on the chart. The achievement gives Hunt his seventh No. 1, following "Kinfolks." "Hard to Forget" is the second single from Hunt's No. 1 sophomore album Southside, which was released in April.

"Hard to Forget" notably samples Webb Pierce’s 1953 hit, "There Stands the Glass" and was written by Hunt, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Ashley Gorley. "There Stands the Glass" songwriters Audrey Grisham, Russ Hull and Mary Jean Shurtz are also credited on the track. McAnally explained to The Boot that he, Osborne and Hunt had originally written a more melancholy song called "Hard to Forget," but after Hunt heard a demo Laird had made using "There Stands the Glass" in a writing session with Laird and Gorley, he went back to the title of "Hard to Forget" and the group re-worked the line "you're playing hard to forget" into the demo Laird had, which ultimately became the finished song.

"We were probably four lines in with the track, and [Hunt] said, 'This is the next single. We have to finish this,'" McAnally recalled. "It was just pieces; it felt like putting the puzzle together. But I knew we were headed to the place that it ended up. It was just a matter of getting there, and I'm glad that we did."

"'Hard to Forget' is a fun song that is kind of like 'House Party' and even 'Leave the Night On,' which is the first single I put out on my first record, and then I put out a song 'Body Like A Back Road' and then playing these songs live they go over so well in a live setting and are so fun to play live that I started to lean into that lane more on this record," Hunt told his record label, referencing his past hits. "That’s where 'Kinfolks' comes from, that’s where 'Hard to Forget' comes from. But that song 'Hard to Forget' kind of walks this tight rope and balances all these things in one song."

The 35-year-old celebrated his latest No. 1 with a fishing trip, posting a thank-you to fans on Instagram with a photo of his latest catch. "Thanks to everybody who helped make Hard to Forget #1!!" he wrote on Monday. "Celebrating with some early morning Tennessee Stripers."