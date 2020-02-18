Russell Dickerson Calls Wife Kailey His ‘Chicken Nugget’ in Sappy Social Media Post

We hope Russell Dickerson‘s wife, Kailey, took this as a compliment! The singer praised his bride of more than six years on social media, in honor of Valentine’s Day, comparing her to what we assume are a couple of his favorite foods.

“My angel,” Dickerson posted. “My chicken nugget. My everything bagel and my 10 year valentine! Love of my entire life [Kailey Dickerson]!!!!!!!!!”

Dickerson, who is spending the first part of the year on the road with Kane Brown, previously revealed that the couple preferred to stay in than go out on Valentine’s Day, or almost any other day of the year.

“We love to stay in,” Dickerson told PEOPLE. “We love cooking dinner at our own house, especially now that we moved into our new house. We just want to stay home and maybe cook a dinner we would get out. We like to copy other restaurants. There’s a place in Nashville called Kayne Prime, and we made their truffle mac and cheese one year.

“We like to copy other restaurants but definitely stay in and not go out because 99 percent of the days are eating out at some sort place on the road,” he added.

Dickerson is back at radio with “Love You Like I Used To,” which he wrote about Kailey –– and then rewrote when she didn’t like the original version.

“After I played it she was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think you nailed it on this one,’” Dickerson told Billboard. “I was like, ‘Wow. OK.’ And that’s why I love her. She’s brutally honest no matter what. Then we [Dickerson and his co-writers] got back together I think about six months later and we were like, ‘All right, let’s see if we can fix this song.’

“We completely rewrote the entire song, but kept the chorus,” he continued. “We restructured the song and then after we finished, we had a couple of people from our team and my wife and we played it for them. They were like ‘Holy crap! There we go!’”

“Love You Like I Used To” is from Dickerson’s upcoming sophomore album. A title or release date has yet to be announced.

