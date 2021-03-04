Reba McEntire Strikes 2-Movie Deal With Lifetime

✖

Country music star Reba McEntire is making her return to TV movies. The famed musician has signed a two-picture deal with Lifetime, A+E networks announced Wednesday. As part of the deal, McEntire will star in and produce both films. In sharing the exciting news, McEntire said she is "thrilled" to be joining forces with Lifetime "for a return to television movies! My fans and I enjoy their programming and loved watching the Reba show there for so many years."

The first of the two projects is a Christmas film with the working titles Christmas in Tune. The film will air as part of Lifetime's annual holiday film lineup, It's a Wonderful Lifetime, and is set to feature an original holiday song by the singer. The movie is written by Juliet and Keith Giglio and will be produced by Hartbreak Pictures.

"Christmas In Tune tells the story of Belle, a marketing executive who is worried she may lose her job. She decides to reunite a singing duo for a charity Christmas concert in order, but the problem is – the singers are actually her parents and they have not spoken to each other in years!" an official synopsis reads. "Soon the at-odds couple is helping Belle get her life in order and she begins her own romantic duet with the new man in her life."

Casting on the film is currently underway, with filming set to begin this spring. The second film in the deal will not be a holiday film, A+E confirmed. Details on that film, including a working title and synopsis, were not released. The network said the film is in development for 2022.

"Reba has been a creative force in both music and television for many years. We are thrilled to have her on board to produce and star in not just one – but two movies for us," Tanya Lopez, EVP of Movies, Limited Series & Original Movie Acquisitions, Lifetime and LMN, said. "Reba has been part of Lifetime’s air many years ago and we can’t wait to welcome her back!"

The roles will mark the latest credit for the country icon, who starred in The WB and The CW series Reba from 2001-2007. McEntire recently racked up another credit with her return appearance on The CW's Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon, appearing as a guest character on the Feb. 25 episode. She also recently appeared in the hit comedy film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar as Trish, a water sprite.