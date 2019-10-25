Lifetime Holiday Movies 2019: Full Schedule Released

Halloween may still be a week away, but Lifetime is already getting ready to switch on the Christmas lights after the network unveiled its complete holiday programming schedule. Dubbed It’s a Wonderful Lifetime, this year the network is prepping to battle it out with Hallmark’s annual holiday lineup.

Kicking off on Friday, Oct. 25, the same day as Hallmark’s 24/7 holiday marathon, and running non-stop through Christmas day, viewers will have the opportunity to tune in to more than 1,000 hours of yuletide-themed programming, or 60 plus days of holiday movies. Making the present even sweeter is the fact that this year’s lineup will include 28 all-new movies, up from 23 last year, and a new holiday special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see the full list of It’s a Wonderful Lifetime’s new movie and special premieres. You can check out the entire schedule, which will continue to be updated, by clicking here.

Oct. 25 – Oct. 27

Sweet Mountain Christmas

Airing: Friday, Oct. 25

Starring: Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner

Official logline: “Country music star Laney Blu (Hilty) hasn’t been back to her Tennessee hometown in years. It wasn’t the kindest place to grow up, so when her career skyrocketed at seventeen she was happy to leave it behind. Though she’s set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC, Laney decides to make a quick pit-stop to see her family. When a freak snowstorm hits, she finds herself stranded in the town, and is roped into taking part in a local Christmas concert. As Laney spends more time in her hometown, it becomes less and less like she remembered it. She begins to fall in the love with the people, place and just maybe, a handsome snowplow driver named Robbie (Rosner). When the storm lets up, will Laney head off to NYC or will home be where her heart is?”

The Road Home for Christmas

Airing: Saturday, Oct. 26

Starring: Marla Sokoloff, Rob Mayes

Official logline: “Two rival musicians, Lindsay (Sokoloff) and Wes (Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, the mismatched pair find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play, performing onstage in Nashville with music royalty (Osmond), and braving a massive snowstorm which just may lead them to making sweet music together.”

No Time Like Christmas

Airing: Sunday, Oct. 27

Starring: Kyla Pratt, Rachel McLaren, Ed Ruttle

Official logline: “After Emma (Pratt) finds her college boyfriend’s engraved watch at a vintage jewelry shop, her sister Bronwyn (McLaren) believes it is a sign, and decides to secretly play cupid by sending Emma to the same bed and breakfast in Vermont that Fletcher (Ruttle) is staying at one week before Christmas. However, upon arrival, Emma is not only shocked to bump into her first love after all these years, but also his vivacious daughter. Throughout the week, the two fight their feelings for one another as they plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater.”

Nov. 2 – Nov. 9

Christmas Reservations

Airing: Saturday, Nov. 2

Starring: Melissa Joan Hart, Ricardo Chavira

Official logline: “It’s Christmas at the Treeline Ski Resort, where Holly (Hart) is the event coordinator at her family lodge. She plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her college sweetheart, (Chavira) now widowed with two children, checks in, Holly discovers she has her own reservations about life and love.”

Forever Chistmas

Airing: Sunday, Nov. 3

Starring: Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé, Beth Broderick

Official logline: “When marketing exec Lucy (Lawson, Hamilton) learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, “Forever Christmas,” she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. But once she is back in Vermont, she begins to understand why her grandfather’s shop is so special with the help of local diner owner, Scott (Ghanimé, The Bold Type) and the magic of a Christmas stranger from the north (Broderick, Sharp Objects, Sabrina the Teenage Witch).”

Radio Christmas

Airing: Saturday, Nov. 9

Starring: Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé, Beth Broderick

Official logline: “When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter (Pulliam) is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. Desperate to increase her numbers and get promoted outside of Radio Christmas – a year-round Christmas station, Kara seeks to uncover the identity of the town’s Secret Santa, an anonymous benefactor that saved all of Bethlehem’s Christmas festivities. Along the way, she discovers the true meaning of family, community, love and of course, Christmas.”

Nov. 10 – Nov. 7

A Sweet Christmas

Airing: Sunday, Nov. 10

Starring: Adelaide Kane, Loretta Devine, Greyston Holt

Official logline: “When food stylist Holly (Kane) returns home for Christmas, she learns that Loretta (Devine), the elderly owner of her favorite childhood bakery, is retiring and has started a contest to give the bakery away to whoever can recreate her famous 12 Days of Christmas recipes. Holly enters, despite not being much of cook. When a local baker named Brad (Holt) also enters the contest, the two adversaries end up cooking up something special together for the holidays.”

Christmas A La Mode

Airing: Friday, Nov. 15

Starring: Katie Leclerc

Official logline: “Since her father passed away, Emily (Leclerc) has been running her family’s dairy farm with the help of her mother and best friend. But this Christmas, the farm has fallen on hard times so Emily’s sister, Dorothy (Ellis)–who is part owner with Emily–and her handsome business partner, Charlie (Cooper) – show up with a proposition to sell the farm. Emily comes up with an ingenious plan to buy out her sister’s shares and hold an online holiday ice cream flavor contest that goes viral with the help of a key ingredient, Charlie’s amazing apple pie. Christmas à la Mode ice cream is born! Still as the Christmas Eve deadline for the buyout approaches, Emily needs a Christmas miracle to save the farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas.”

Christmas In Louisiana

Airing: Saturday, Nov. 16

Starring: Jana Kramer, Moira Kelly, Percy Daggs III

Official logline: “The Winter Family is Christmas royalty in New Iberia, Louisiana, and Sarah Winter (Kramer), a successful lawyer and former Miss Christmas, is no exception. When she returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival with her mother (Kelly) and her grandparents (Wallace and Bostwick), she rediscovers the magic of the season–and a little romance– with her former Mister Christmas, Luke (Daggs III).”

Random Acts of Christmas

Airing: Sunday, Nov. 17

Starring: Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry

Official logline: “While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, investigative journalist, Sydney (Cahill, Hometown Christmas, How I Met Your Mother) meets a competing reporter, Cole (McGarry, When Calls the Heart), who ignites her Christmas spirit and captures her heart, but may not be the man he claims to be.”

Nov. 22 – Nov. 24

Magical Christmas Shoes

Airing: Friday, Nov. 22

Starring: Erin Karpluk

Official logline: “A pair of magical shoes step into Kayla Hummel’s (Karpluk) holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love too.”

Twinkle All the Way

Airing: Saturday, Nov. 23

Starring: Sarah Drew, Ryan McPartlin, Lesley Ann Warren

Official logline: “To pull off a spectacular Christmas themed wedding at the exclusive Snowview Lodge, wedding planner, Cadence Clark (Drew) – joins forces with Henry Harrison (McPartlin), co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. Cadence and Henry, both single parents of young daughters, grow closer as they contribute to each others’ projects – Cadence with the wedding and Henry with his high-profile client, Mrs. Sutton (Warren), and her annual VIP Christmas Eve party. However, a snow storm threatens to wreak havoc on the wedding. But with help from Henry, family, and some holiday magic, Cadence may just be able to pull off the wedding and perhaps fall in love along the way.”

Christmas 9 to 5

Airing: Sunday, Nov. 24

Starring: Tiya Sircar

Official logline: “Jennifer (Sircar) is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. When she goes undercover in a department store as a 9 to 5 sales clerk from Black Friday to Christmas Eve, she finds her true calling and meets the man of her dreams.”

Nov. 27 – Nov. 30

A Very Vintage Christmas

Airing: Wednesday, Nov. 27

Starring: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch

Official logline: “The Christmas lights are up and shoppers are flooding the quaint town of Mountain View, including one special store, Very Vintage Antiques. The shop’s owner, Dodie (Mowry-Hardrict), is a hopeless romantic and absolutely one of a kind, similar to the pieces in her shop. When Dodie finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos chronicling a timeless romantic union, she makes it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. Dodie manages to persuade the handsome new tenant, Edward (Hutch), at the listed address to help her with her search. Will they find the true owner and true love on their adventure?”

A Christmas Wish

Airing: Thursday, Nov. 28

Starring: Megan Park, Hilarie Burton, Cristian de la Fuente, Tyler Hilton

Official logline: “Every December in the small town of Ponchatoula, Louisiana a wooden wishing box is placed in the park as a Christmas tradition. People write down their true heart’s desire on a slip of paper and place it in the box in hopes that their wish will be granted. After a night out together, Maddie (Park) encourages her sister Faith (Burton) to put a wish in the box – a wish to experience true love for the first time. Faith and Maddie are surprised the next day when she meets the very handsome and eligible Andrew (de la Fuente). At first, Faith thinks that her Christmas wish has come true. But as Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is really perfect for her, or if the wish is leading her to her best friend, Wyatt (Hilton).”

Staging Christmas

Airing: Friday, Nov. 29

Starring: Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults

Official logline: “Lori (Moon Frye) stages homes for a living and her busiest season is Christmas! Though she normally only stages homes that are for sale, she’s intrigued when a wealthy widower named Elliot (Stults) asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. As Lori starts remaking Elliott’s home, she finds that Maddie isn’t the only one in desperate need of the Christmas spirit. As Lori spends more and more time with Elliot and Maddie, she starts to feel like part of the family. While she was initially hired to simply stage the perfect Christmas in their house, she ends up creating it for the father and daughter in every way imaginable.”

Merry Liddle Christmas

Airing: Saturday, Nov. 30

Starring: Kelly Rowland

Official logline: “Inspired by her own recent Christmas catastrophe, Kelly Rowland plays Jacquie– a successful, super-together single tech entrepreneur whose messy family descends on her gleaming new dream home for the holidays. Christmas traditions collide and family drama ensues as she struggles to keep her house together in time for a glossy video shoot of “the perfect Christmas.” On top of that, the possibility of romance with a new neighbor has Jacquie questioning all her dating rules, so even though this isn’t the Christmas she envisioned, it might just be the most magical one yet.”

Dec. 1 –Dec. 7

You Light Up My Christmas

Airing: Sunday, Dec. 1

Starring: Kim Fields

Official logline: “Inspired by true events, Emma (Kim Fields) returns to her hometown built around her family’s pioneer Christmas Light Factory two weeks before Christmas. However upon Emma’s return, she discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again.”

A Storybook Christmas

Airing: Friday, Dec. 6

Starring: Ali Liebert, Jake Epstein

Official logline: “If event planner Celeste Everett (Liebert) is going to save her business and give her niece a happy Christmas season, she is going to need help. When the nanny she hires turns out to be a man (Epstein), Celeste surprisingly realizes she may have also found Christmas love for herself.”

Mistletoe & Menorahs

Airing: Saturday, Dec. 7

Official logline: “When a determined toy company executive, Christy, must learn about Hanukkah in a hurry in order to land a big account, she enlists the help of her co-worker’s friend Jonathan, who happens to also be in desperate need of turning his bachelor pad into a Christmas Wonderland to impress his girlfriend’s father.”

Christmas Unleashed

Airing: Saturday, Dec. 7

Starring: Vanessa Lachey, Christopher Russell

Official logline: “When Marla’s (Vanessa Lachey) dog runs away on Christmas Eve, she must team up with her ex-boyfriend Max (Christopher Russell) to find him. As the pup leads the exes on an all-day-and-night search through their North Carolina hometown, they revisit people, places and things that remind them of the Christmas pasts they spent together.”

Dec. 8 – Dec. 14

Grounded for Christmas

Airing: Sunday, Dec. 8

Starring: Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier

Official logline: “When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina (Julianna Guill), a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady (Corey Sevier), stay at her nearby parents’ home. But when they discover her family is hosting a tree trimming party that night and that her ex will be there, Brady pretends to be her boyfriend to help her out. When the snowstorm continues, their ruse snowballs as Nina and Brady are stuck attending holiday events together. But as Christmas nears, these two opposites begin to realize the best gift they could ever receive, is perhaps, each other.”

Christmas Stars

Airing: Friday, Dec. 13

Starring: Erica Durance, J. T. Hodges

Official logline: “When aspiring R&B artist Layla (Erica Durance) crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence (J.T. Hodges), she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. But as the holidays approach, the fast-paced, high stakes music business threatens to change their sound and relationship – especially when the label executives begin to see Spence as the real star.”

Matchmaker Christmas

Airing: Saturday, Dec. 14

Starring: Emily Rose, Corey Sevier

Official logline: “As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss Amanda find a date. Matchmaking is a bit of a hobby for Maggie, but she is thrown off her game when Jaxson, her old boyfriend from her college years, shows up at her work–as a newly signed, successful author. Maggie would love to deny she feels anything for him still, but Jaxson isn’t making it easy. She’ll have to face her decisions of the past, along with Amanda eyeing Jaxson, to bring together the perfect matches at Christmas.”

Dec. 15 – Dec. 20

Rediscovering Christmas

Airing: Sunday, Dec. 15

Starring: Jessica Lowndes

Official logline: “Mia is a window dresser in a big city department store, living and breathing Christmas for months to get the store ready for the holidays. But now that the season is actually near, all she wants is a tropical beach getaway with her sister Sara. However, plans change when Sara begs for Mia’s help putting on the annual Snowflake festival in their home town in Vermont. Just when she thought she was out – Santa pulls her back in!”

The Christmas Temp

Airing: Friday, Dec. 20

Starring: Sarah Canning, Robin Dunne

Official logline: “An out of work artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s HR manager.”

Dec. 21 – Dec. 22

Battle of the Christmas Movie Stars (New Special)

Airing: Saturday, Dec. 21

Official logline: It’s the most wonderful time of the year…and to celebrate, we are putting the stars of our Christmas movies to the test with holiday inspired challenges to determine who will be the king or queen of Lifetime Christmas as chosen by the experts…our fans! Our stars will compete against their fellow cast mates in DIY challenges, from gift wrapping a co-star to decorating an ugly Christmas sweater. We will determine which of our stars has the most holiday spirit, all while recapping all the highlights of the movies that have aired on Lifetime throughout the holiday season. Let the reindeer games begin!”

Christmas Love Letter

Airing: Saturday, Dec. 21

Starring: Ashley Newbrough

Official logline: “When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love. Christmas Love Letter is produced by Sunshine Films.”

Christmas Hotel

Airing: Saturday, Dec. 21

Starring: Tatyana Ali

Official logline: “Erin (Tatyana Ali) grew up in the small town of Mt. Holly but always dreamt of living in a big city. Her first job – working the desk at the Mt. Holly Inn – started her on a path to New York where she now works at the prestigious Windsor Hotel. When her boss tells her she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a big project, she is thrilled – until she realizes the project is in her hometown. Erin returns home to discover that the locals don’t appreciate their precious Mt. Holly Inn being bought out by a big corporation. And heading up the charge? Erin’s ex-boyfriend Conner. But when several hotel staff members come down with the flu, Erin is forced to enlist Conner’s help with hotel’s Christmas events. As they two re-establish their relationship, Erin has to figure out if what she really wants is a promotion or to be home again.”

A Date by Christmas

Airing: Sunday, Dec. 22

Starring: Vanessa Lengies

Official logline: “When Chelsea Simms, the good-hearted brand strategist for the popular dating app The Nice List, discovers the app has granted her magical powers, she uses her newfound ability to make all of the ‘naughty’ people in her life learn how to be good again. But when her plans go awry and Fisher, the kindly neighbor who has always carried a torch for Chelsea, is magically added to the naughty list by mistake, Chelsea must race against time to set things right before Christmas Eve.