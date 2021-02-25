Reba McEntire Shares Date of Return to 'Young Sheldon'

✖

Reba McEntire is making a return to the CBS comedy Young Sheldon this week, sharing with fans that she will make another guest appearance on the show on Thursday's episode. McEntire posted a photo of herself standing in front of a vanity mirror, smiling at the camera in the mirror as she held up a lipstick, with which she had seemingly just written "June's back!" on the mirror.

"June’s back! Don’t miss her return to Young Sheldon tomorrow night at 8/7c on CBS!" she wrote in her caption on Wednesday. McEntire first appeared on the show in February 2020 as Coach Ballard's (Craig T. Nelson) "fun, fiery ex-wife" June, who "strikes up an unlikely friendship" with Coach Ballard's new girlfriend, Meemaw (Annie Potts). The country star began teasing her return to the sitcom earlier this month, asking fans, "How excited are you about June's return to Young Sheldon?"

McEntire's makeup artist Brett Freedman previously gave fans a look at her return to the show, sharing a snap of himself putting the finishing touches on the country star, who held on to the glasses she was wearing as she looked at the camera. "Okay Reebs , I’ll play: 'Hi, I’m June from accounting,'" his caption read.

Along with her spot on Young Sheldon, McEntire recently flexed her acting muscles with an appearance in the newly-released film Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, playing a fun-loving water spirit named Trish.

"I'm not advertised as being in the movie, it's been this secret," McEntire told USA TODAY. "But afterward my friends were texting me saying, 'I knew you were going to be Trish.' That was icing on the cake for me." She joked, "I know you’re going to be surprised, but this is the first time I’ve ever played a sea spirit." (Mild spoilers ahead).

McEntire's Trish appears as a benevolent figure at the end of the film to save the titular Barb (Annie Mumolo) and Star (Kristen Wiig) from a watery death, and director Josh Greenbaum shared that McEntire was the first and only choice for the role. "If you’re about to die underwater, and some sea spirit is about to save you, it would be Reba McEntire," he said, sharing that the filmmakers wrote the singer a letter in an effort to get her to sign on. "There's some casting that just clicks. Reba is not only 100% authentic, we knew she would be game."