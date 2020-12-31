Reba McEntire Shares New Photo With Boyfriend Rex Linn and Poncho the Donkey

✖

Reba McEntire is ringing in the new year with her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, as well as some of her furry friends. Earlier this week, the country star used Instagram to share a photo documenting their time on the farm, posting a snap of herself and Linn standing next to a donkey named Poncho, who was apparently a little jealous of McEntire and Linn's recent photo with Mr. Pecker the rooster.

"When Poncho got wind of the picture of Rex and me with Mr. Pecker, he got his feelings hurt," McEntire wrote. "So here is Poncho. Please don't tell Lefty...." While Lefty may not yet have gotten wind of the post, it seems "the boys" did. "Well, the boys heard about the picture of Rex and me with Poncho," McEntire captioned an additional photo of herself walking in front of three horses. "They got their feelings hurt. So here’s a picture of me and the boys.… Don’t tell Lefty."

McEntire and Linn first met in 1991 while filming the made-for-television movie, NBC's The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw. They reconnected early this year, having dinner together in January before getting to know each other virtually when the pandemic began.

"We had dinner with Rex, was it in January?" McEntire shared on her podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire, in October. "And then February on it was the COVID pandemic and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that’s a really good way to get to know people... It's good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress. And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

The couple, whose nicknames for each other are Sugar Tot and Tater Tot, made their red carpet debut in November at the CMA Awards in Nashville, which McEntire hosted. "I'm pretty sure it's his first CMA Awards," she told PopCulture.com and other outlets after the show. "His name is Rex Linn and we've had a blast tonight. He had fun too... so it was fun."