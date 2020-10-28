Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Cut up on the Farm in New Photo

✖

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's relationship is still going strong! The 65-year-old country music legend shared another snap with the 63-year-old CSI: Miami actor on Wednesday evening, and the pair seemed to enjoy some time on a farm.

In the image, the couple is side by side outdoors as Linn holds a rooster in his arms. In the caption, McEntire joked about their pet names for one another as they introduced the bird, who she called "Mr. Pecker." Instagram users have already liked the fun photo more than 20,000 times.

McEntire confirmed her new romance in early October via her own podcast, Living & Learning With Reba McEntire. McEntire, known for songs like "Fancy" and "The Night the Lights Went out in Georgia," said it all started with a January dinner. Then she and the actor, who also appeared in Rush Hour and CBS' Young Sheldon, kept it contact throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Yeah, yeah, I am [dating],” McEntire said, per WIVK. “A very, very sweetheart of a guy, Rex Linn. And we’ve been talking during the pandemic. We had dinner with Rex, was it in January? . . . And then February on it was the COVID pandemic and we were talking, texting, FaceTime. And that’s a really good way to get to know people . . . It’s good to have a person to talk to, laugh with, get into subjects about what’s going on. Discussions about our past, our family, funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress.

She added, "And he’s very into my music. I’m very into his career. It’s just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny, very smart, and is interested in me, too."

This relationship comes after McEntire's two marriages (to Charlie Battles from 1976-87 and Narvel Blackstock 1989-2015) and her serious relationship with Anthony "Skeeter" Lasuzzo from 2017 to 2019. Linn's romantic history isn't as public, but he was reportedly engaged to Renee DeRese in 2010. For more updates on McEntire and Linn's relationship as is develops, stay tuned to PopCulture.com.