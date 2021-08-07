Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Reveal Surprising COVID Diagnosis After Vaccination

✖

Country star Reba McEntire revealed that she and her boyfriend, actor Rex Linn, both contracted COVID-19 after they were vaccinated. McEntire, 66, told her fans to take the coronavirus seriously by wearing a mask and being "protected the best you can." McEntire also announced this week she had to postpone a memorial for her mother, Jacqueline Smith, because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

"I just want to say one thing: this has been a hard year and it's getting rougher again," McEntire said in a TikTok live stream earlier this week, reports PEOPLE. "You guys, please stay safe. Wear your mask. Do what you have to do. Stay home." She later said it was "not fun" to get the virus. "I did get it. Rex and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good," the Reba star explained. "We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home, and be protected the best you can."

It is possible to contract COVID-19 after getting vaccinated, but it is rare. Breakthrough cases, which are infections that happen in people who were vaccinated, are expected as well since none of the vaccines are 100% effective in stopping infections. However, vaccinated people show milder symptoms than those who are not. Late last month, NBC News found that 125,682 breakthrough cases in 38 states make up less than .08% of the 164.2 million people fully vaccinated since January. It is estimated that 98% to 99% of all deaths caused by COVID-19 are among unvaccinated patients.

During her TikTok live stream, McEntire said she is not sure how soon she can perform again with the spread of the Delta variant. "We have plans right now to go back on tour in January, February and March," she said. "We have plans with being with Brooks & Dunn at Caesars in December — the first two weeks, almost three weeks of December — but we don't know if that's going to go... We're just gonna move forward, keep praying that everybody stays safe and healthy, and wear your mask and just be safe."

On Thursday, McEntire announced she had to postpone the memorial for her mother. Jacquiline died on March 14, 2020, at 93. McEntire had planned the memorial for Sunday, but the event has been postponed because of the rising number of COVID cases in Atoka County, Oklahoma. "Because of such short notice, please help spread the word for us if you know anyone who was planning on attending," McEntire wrote. "If you knew mama, you know she would scold us to pieces for putting on a memorial on her behalf with so many lives in danger of Covid exposure. If and when we are able to honor our Mama, we will let you know."