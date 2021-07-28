Reba McEntire Jumps on Viral TikTok Trend 'I'm a Survivor'

✖

Reba McEntire is an iconic presence on social media, so it's no surprise that the country star just went meta, participating in a TikTok trend involving the theme song to her sitcom, Reba. The trend sees people utilizing the show's theme song, "I'm a Survivor," which they have playing as they complete daily chores.

"A single mom who works two jobs / Who loves her kids and never stops," the lyrics read. "With gentle hands and heart of a fighter / I'm a survivor." For McEntire's video, she played the song over a clip of herself bringing two buckets of food to her two donkeys, who clearly did not care about her hard work. After attempting to get their attention and failing, McEntire turned to the camera and lip-synced the line, "I'm a survivor" before wiping her neck with a towel. "When it’s time to feed your donkeys and they’re not the least bit impressed #ImASurvivor #Donkeys #FarmLife #Reba #CountryGirl," she captioned the video, which currently has over three million likes on the app.

Reba ran from 2001-2007 on The WB and The CW and starred McEntire as Reba Hart, a mom of three whose ex-husband Brock (Christopher Rich) left her to marry his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (Melissa Peterman), who became pregnant during their affair. The show also starred JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Steve Howey, Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Hollerman and is now in syndication in CMT, Freeform and Hulu.

During a media event in September, McEntire said that she and her castmates are "all for" a reunion of some kind. "The problem is the higher uppers, if they’re for it," she explained, via The Country Daily. "But we've let them know that we’re anxiously awaiting some feedback and letting us know whether or not we can do a reboot, a two-hour special, a movie of the week. We don't care. We just love each other. We've got so many more stories that we didn’t get to tell before when they canceled us that we're just excited to get back together."

Last May, McEntire told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that she and her castmates would "love" to participate in some sort of reunion. "Melissa Peterman started it out and we're all talking, hoping to get back together," she said. "We miss each other. It was a fun group to get to play with, work with, so we'd love to do it. Even if it's a two-hour movie or a... I don't know, whatever. We'd love to get back together. They're wonderful people."