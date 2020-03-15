Reba McEntire’s Mother Jacqueline, Dead at 93 After Battle With Cancer

Country megastar, Reba McEntire took to social media on Saturday, March 14 to share heartbreaking news about her mother, Jacqueline McEntire who died at the age of 93 from cancer. In a post shared to her Twitter, Instagram and Facebook earlier this evening, McEntire posted a series of images of her late mother, prefaced with an in memoriam card featuring her date of birth and death date alongside a heartfelt message about her impact on not just the country star’s life, but of her family’s and their friends.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today,” McEntire wrote in the snapshots that raked in more than 38,000 likes from fans and friends, including Carrie Underwood on Instagram. “She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go. The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.

“Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us,” she continued. “We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.”

McEntire added that “Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time — gave you her undivided attention.”

“We’re all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories,” she wrote. “Thank you Lord for that.”

McEntire adds that in lieu of flowers, the family has asked memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. Donations can be made online at Texanoma Giving Partners or mailed to The Reba McEntire Fund at 5036 Reba Dr., Denison, Texas, 75020. It is advised in the memo line to write “Jacqueline McEntire.”

Fans took to McEntire’s comment section of both her posts on Instagram and Twitter to express their condolences over the immense loss, with many sharing a string of heartbroken or prayer hands emojis.

Jacqueline McEntire was 93 years old.

