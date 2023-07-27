Police Called to Jason Aldean's Bar Multiple Times This Month Over Violent and Disruptive Incidents

Police have been called to the "Try That in a Small Town" singer's Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in Nashville at least four times in July.

The trouble keeps on coming for Jason Aldean. Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the lyrics and music video for his song "Try That in a Small Town," the country music superstar's Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville is becoming a frequent visit for police following several disturbances in the past month alone.

Trouble at the bar began during the early hours of Saturday, July 1 when 22-year-old Keaton Caffrey was arrested and charged with assault of a police officer. According to Scoop Nashville, Caffrey, who was standing on the rooftop of the bar, allegedly threw a cup of ice water onto police officer Paul Stein. After contacting security and obtaining video of the incident, Stein arrested Caffrey, who was booked into the Metro Nashville Jail on July 2 on a charge assault of an officer/offensive contact. His bond was set at $3,000.

Just a few days later, on Wednesday, July 5, police again paid a visit to the bar after Nicholas Mathis, 25, punched a bouncer in the face. Mathis was reportedly being escorted out of the bar when he became aggressive and refused to be taken down the stairs. Mathis, who was holding onto the railing, punched bouncer Gabriel Fernandez in the face as they were exiting the door. The 25-year-old was taken to the ground, per Scoop Nashville, and taken into custody by Metro Nashville Police officers, who documented visible injuries to Fernandez's face and ear. Mathis was charged with assault with bodily injury and his bond was set at $2,000.

On Saturday, July 15, Nashville police arrested Joel Oluwasey, 27, after he became angry, swung his arms, and knocked over and tossed glass bottles and glasses, resulting in him destroying four TVs and two POS systems. He was arrested and charged with vandalism and his bond was set at $2,500. According to Scoop Nashville, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office gave him pre-trial release from their facility.

Just a week later, police returned to the bar on Saturday July 22 after 22-year-old Ryder Starick was kicked out of the bar. Starick reportedly refused to leave, raised his hand as if to punch a bouncer, and continued to fight and resist officers upon their arrival. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. He was later released on a $100 bond.

Located at the corner of Broadway and 3rd, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar opened in June 2018. The recent string of incidents is just the latest to hit the locations and come after the bar faced controversy in 2019 after a customer, Laura Murphy, accused the restaurant of racial profiling on social media. Murphy claimed that her husband, who is Black, as denied entrance while wearing a hoodie, even though other white patrons were allowed to enter wearing a hoodie. Responding to the accusations, TC Restaurant Group said they "strive to be one of the most welcoming establishments in Nashville and are horrified by these reports."