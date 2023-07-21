Jason Aldean Reacts to Accusations His New Song Is Racist and Pro-Lynching

Jason Aldean is speaking out after his new song "Try That in a Small Town" sparked fierce backlash and accusations that he is pro-gun and the song is "pro-lynching." Days after releasing the music video, which was filmed in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, the site of the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate, the 27-time country music chart-topper released a statement on his social media platforms calling the accusations "dangerous."

"In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests," Aldean wrote in a statement that was shared across his social media channels. "These references are not only meritless but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes too far."

Originally released in May, "Try That in a Small Town" finds Aldean reflecting on the current political atmosphere in the U.S. and life in smalltown America, the musician at one point singing, "Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they're gonna round up / Well, that s- might fly in the city, good luck / Try that in a small town / See how far ya make it down the road / You cross that line, it won't take long / For you to find out, I recommend you don't / Try that in a small town." The music video, released earlier this month, shows news footage from protests and surveillance video of break-ins and robberies projected on a courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, with Aldean seen performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse, where the 1927 lynching of Henry Choate took place.

In his July 18 statement, Aldean noted that was present at Route 91 – where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart." The singer went on to explain that his new song is about "the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief."

"Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to – that's what this song is about," he concluded.

Along with the social media backlash to "Try That in a Small Town," CMT confirmed Wednesday that it is no longer airing the music video. Meanwhile, Chaz Molder, mayor of the Tennessee town where the video was filmed, told FOX 17 News on Wednesday, "Like many small towns across America, Columbia, Tennessee is focused on bringing people together... I respect the artist's freedom of his own lyrics and the fans who support him, but I'm hopeful that the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a backdrop will seek a more positive message."