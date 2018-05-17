Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar to Open in Nashville in June

Following a trend set by a number of country stars, Jason Aldean is opening his own bar in downtown Nashville. Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will open in Music City in June.

The bar, which was created in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, promises music on every floor, a one-of-kind homestyle menu and rooftop bar with customized cocktails.

“It’s pretty cool to finally have my own spot downtown where people can go and have a good time,” Aldean said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m looking forward to having everyone in town for CMA Music Fest help break it in.”

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will be located on downtown Broadway and offers guests six bars, as well as a menu created by Aldean and chef Tomasz Wosiak. Offerings include steaks, pastas, salads and more, as well as a recreation of Aldean’s mother’s homemade peach cobbler.

In addition to music on each of the bar’s four floors, two floors will include live music showcasing new local talent as well as artists from across the country.

Bar-goers will also be able to watch their favorite sporting events on two video walls, which will also play music videos from country’s hottest acts. Much like Florida Georgia Line‘s FGL House, Aldean’s bar will also include a store for guests to purchase memorabilia including T-shirts, hats, jackets and a signature glassware line.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will also feature the largest outdoor patio on Broadway, offering a panoramic view of the neon lights of downtown Nashville.

The Georgia native said he decided to expand his career into becoming a restaurant owner due to his love of his current hometown.

“Nashville is thriving right now, and it’s just a good time to be in Nashville, a good time for businesses like that, and having a place for people to go and have fun,” Aldean told CMT. “If there’s one thing I like to do other than music, it is to have fun. So, if nothing else, I’ve got a cool place to go if I want to go downtown.”

Aldean’s bar follows in the footsteps of Nashville venues opened by stars including FGL, Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and John Rich. A specific date has yet to be announced, but it seems likely Aldean would try to have it open by CMA Fest in the beginning of June.

Photo Credit: Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com