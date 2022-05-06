Why Naomi Judd's Granddaughter Will Miss Her Funeral

✖

Naomi Judd's granddaughter Grace Kelley isn't likely to attend her grandmother's funeral on May 9. Kelley, 25, was arrested for a probation violation back in August and won't be released from prison for the services. Judd died on Saturday at age 76, a day before she and her daughter Wynonna Judd were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Kelley was arrested on Aug. 28, 2021, for a probation violation and held in Williamson County jail in Tennessee. A Department of Corrections spokesperson told The Sun Kelley was not released from custody for the funeral. She is being held at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center in Nashville. Her parole was revoked on Dec. 20.

Kelley's legal trouble began in June 2016 when she was arrested on charges related to meth possession. In May 2017, she agreed to plead guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale, and possession with intent in Williamson County. She also pleaded guilty to meth possession in Maury County. She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, with the Williamson and Maury County sentences running concurrently. She was released from Williamson County Detention Center in June 2017 to finish her sentence in a drug program.

In 2018, Kelley was arrested for violating her probation when she missed one of her recovery court programs. She was sentenced to eight years in prison but was released early in November 2019 after she was granted parole.

However, Kelley was arrested again in April 2020 for a probation violation. She was granted parole again in April 2021 and released, but ordered to report to the Murfreesboro Probation and Parole Office. She was ordered to attend substance abuse treatment, substance abuse aftercare referral, and random drug testing. "Her home plan will need to be approved by Tennessee Department of Corrections, then a parole certificate will be issued and then Tennessee Department of Corrections will manage her release back to the community," a Tennessee Board of Parole spokesperson previously told The Sun.

In December 2021, the Tennessee Board of Parole told The Sun Kelley's parole was revoked. When she was arrested in April 2021, Kelley's mugshot revealed that she had a new face tattoo above her right eyebrow and dyed her hair brown.

Kelley is Wynonna's daughter with her ex-husband, Arch Kelley. Wynonna and Arch are also parents to son Elijah, 27. In 2013, Wynonna's half-sister, actress Ashley Judd, took custody of Kelley. in a February 2020 interview with John Rich, Wynonna called Kelley the "strongest Judd in our her-story," despite Kelley's legal trouble. "She's healthier than I was at 23. How she got there – I would not go that way, but I was also sequestered," Wynonna said.

Judd died on Saturday, Wynonna and Ashley said in a joint statement. Hours after their mother's death, Ashley and Wynonna both gave tearful speeches at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville in tribute to Judd.

"Today, we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," Wynonna and Ashley said Saturday. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."