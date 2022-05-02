Wynonna Judd to Still Appear Sunday at Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony in Wake of Mom Naomi's Death

✖

On Saturday, it was reported that country legend Naomi Judd died. The County Music Hall of Fame ceremony is set to take place the day after her death. Even so, her daughter, Wynonna Judd, will reportedly still attend the event, per Billboard.

During the medallion ceremony, Wynonna and Naomi were set to be inducted as The Judds. A representative for the Country Music Hall of Fame confirmed that Wynonna will still attend. However, the public red carpet arrivals have been canceled. In addition to The Judds, the ceremony is also set to recognize Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles, and Pete Drake. Shortly before Naomi's passing, Wynonna was celebrating their County Music Hall of Fame induction on social media by writing that she was looking forward to seeing fans at the event.

Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, released a statement about the news. Not only did he offer his condolences to the Judd family, but he also mentioned that they asked that the ceremony go on as follows in Naomi's honor. "We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds," Young's statement read. "Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna's music will endure."

It was reported on Saturday that Naomi died at the age of 76. In a statement released by Wynonna and Ashley Judd, they shared that their mother's cause of death was due to "the disease of mental illness." They did not elaborate any further. Wynonna and Ashley's full statement read, "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

While Naomi's career ended in 1991 following a hepatitis diagnosis, she was set to go on tour this fall with Wynonna. It would have been their first tour in a decade. Naomi is survived by her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna, and her husband, Larry Strickland.