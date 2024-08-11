Wynonna Judd's Daughter Just Got Arrested Again

The country music legend's daughter is just coming off of an arrest.

Wynonna Judd's daughter is back in trouble, right on the heels of her arrest back in April for indecent exposure. According to Page Six, Grace Kelley, 28, was booked into Carroll County Jail in Georgia earlier in the month for three misdemeanor charges stemming from a reported single traffic stop.

Kelley was released after paying a $2,750 bond after fleeing the police, attempting to elude an officer, driving with a suspended /revoked license, and using motorcycle equipment improperly, public records show.

(Photo: John Connor Coulston / PopCulture.com)

The daughter of Judd with her first husband Arch Kelley III, Kelley has been in and out of legal trouble for quite a while. Her arrest in April involved her allegedly exposing her breasts on a highway in Alabama. She refused to cooperate with police after they arrived at the scene, adding more charges on top of "soliciting prostitution, indecent exposure, and obstructing governmental operations," according to Page Six.

Kelley has been in trouble with the law stretching back to 2015 and "drug-related charges." She was later sentenced to 8 years in prison in 2018 for violating probation, released early in 2019, and then imprisoned again in 2021 for violating parole again.

Amid her time behind bars, Kelley also gave birth to a daughter in 2022. Her mother raises the baby girl, Kaliyah Chanel, and hasn't commented on the latest arrest.