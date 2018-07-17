Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Blake Shelton’s Drinking During Concert

Wynonna Judd is speaking out about Blake Shelton, and his recent tumble on stage, which he admits happened because he was drinking. The 54-year-old says she isn’t one to point fingers, but admits it wasn’t an option for her when she was getting her start in country music as one-half of the duo, The Judds.

“I started out in this business in the ’80s,” Wynonna reveals on the Domenick Nati Show. “No. 1, you were on time, and if you weren’t, you apologized. No. 2, my mother was my boss, and she was busy partaking – and she shared this with the news, so it’s not something I’m saying for the first time. My mom was quite the – she’s 36-years-old, think about it. I was 18. I didn’t have a clue. I did well to dress myself, show up, and know the words to the songs, and I’m very serious. I was quite traumatized by the overnight success. It was like winning the lottery. You’re just in shock for the first couple of years.

“And now that I’ve been doing it so long, it’s all I can do to remember the words,” she continues. “I have so many songs, so many lyrics, so many things I want to remember. And honestly, I’m a Judd, not a judge in this. I love Blake and I get it. I understand that some people do all that. I’ve asked some of the greatest singers, whether it’s Tony Bennett or other people, and we all agree that we need all the brain cells we can have onstage, I’ll put it that way.

“I’ve worked with so many mavericks who were – I remember having to fill in three days in Vegas, cause Merle was on a binge,” she adds, “and I just have seen too many – it didn’t end well.”

Wy might not be partaking, but the self-control, at least when it comes to drugs and alcohol, is a lesson at least one of her children – her daughter, Grace Kelley – still needs to learn. The 22-year-old was recently sent to prison for eight years, after leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program, violating her probation, which was given after she was found guilty and of manufacturing and delivering meth.

Shelton fell during his set at, appropriately, the Pendleton Whiskey Music Fest in Oregon, asking on Twitter for fans to post the video so he could see it for himself.

“Ok Pendleton,” Shelton tweeted, “I know somebody is bound to have video of me falling on stage last night!! Please!! I have to see it!!! Post that sh––! And yes I had been drinking. A lot.”

