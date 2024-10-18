Jay Cutler was arrested for driving under the influence in Franklin, Tennessee Thursday night, TMZ reports. The former NFL star and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari, 41, was reportedly booked into the Williamson County Jail on four separate charges, including DUI, failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law, and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Details of what led to Cutler’s arrest remain unclear, and Cutler has not addressed his arrest at this time. A representative for the Franklin Police Department confirmed to TMZ that after posing for a mugshot, Cutler was released from jail later that night after posting $5,000 bond.

The arrest took place in Franklin, a town located near Nashville, Tennessee, where both Cutler and Cavallari reside with their children – sons Camden, 11, and Jaxson, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8. After marrying in 2013, the couple announced their split in 2020, with Cavallari writing at the time, “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Two years later, the couple finalized their divorce in 2022. Although Cutler later revealed that he celebrated the legal settlement by throwing a party, he said he doesn’t “recommend divorce for anybody. I’m just gonna go ahead and say that, but, um, it worked out. It worked out for Kristin. It worked out for me, so it is what it is.”

Earlier this year, Cavallari shared that her custody agreement with Cutler had changed. The former couple initially split every other week with their kids, and while she didn’t reveal any details of the new arrangement, she said that “when I was dating last fall, I was still doing split custody with my ex and I had every other week off from my kids and that’s changed.” She added that she is “really happy and really content having my life right now being about my kids and work.”

Since their split, Cutler has moved on with Samantha Robertson. The pair went Instagram official in September 2023.

Outside of his publicized romance life and stint as a reality TV star, Cutler enjoyed a 12-year NFL career. He began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2006 and went on to play with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins before he retired from the NFL in 2017.